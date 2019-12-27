The Fun Guy: Kawhi Leonard is the AP’s male athlete of 2019

He was the Enjoyable Man. The board man who acquired paid. He overcame damage to reclaim his rightful place as one of many absolute best basketball gamers on the planet. He conquered the NBA world for a second time, bringing a championship to Canada. After which he joined the Los Angeles Clippers, prepared to begin anew.

“What it do, baby?”

For Kawhi Leonard in 2019, there lastly is a solution to his notorious query: He did every part, with out speaking a lot.

Leonard is The Related Press’ male athlete of the 12 months for 2019, comfortably successful a vote by AP member sports activities editors and AP beat writers. He turns into the fifth NBA participant to win the award, becoming a member of Larry Chicken (1986), three-time recipient Michael Jordan (1991 by 1993), three-time recipient LeBron James (2013, 2016, 2018) and Stephen Curry (2015). The award has been made yearly since 1931, and Simone Biles was introduced Thursday as the ladies’s recipient for 2019.

Leonard was the NBA Finals MVP for the second time, main Toronto to its first championship — 5 years after he first smudged his fingerprints on each trophies with the San Antonio Spurs. He wound up leaving the Raptors in the summertime for the Clippers, returning to his native Southern California and turning the traditionally woeful franchise into one of many prime groups within the league.

“The ride was fun,” Leonard stated earlier this month on his return journey to Toronto, summing up his 12 months with the Raptors. “I had a great time.”

By now, it’s no secret that Leonard is a person of few phrases.

He’s not a person of few accomplishments.

He obtained greater than twice as many factors within the balloting as any of the opposite 18 vote-getters. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was second, adopted by Kansas Metropolis Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tennis star Rafael Nadal and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Kawhi’s pretty steady,” stated San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, Leonard’s former coach with the Spurs. “He’s not a big talker. He doesn’t try to find the limelight or anything like that. He’s just a good guy who wanted to be good.”

Someplace alongside the way in which, he grew to become nice.

Leonard was one of the best participant in final season’s playoffs, after an everyday season the place he missed 22 video games largely due to what has turn out to be referred to as “load management” — the flamboyant time period used on nights when he would sit out to relaxation. Leonard missed a lot of the 2017-18 season with the Spurs due to a sophisticated leg challenge, and the NBA stated final month that he’s nonetheless coping with “an ongoing injury to the patella tendon in his left knee.”

He was limping at occasions within the playoffs, but it surely didn’t matter. He averaged 30.5 factors and 9.1 rebounds within the postseason, his 732 factors in final 12 months’s playoffs rating because the third-most in any NBA playoff 12 months. Within the largest occasions, he got here up the most important — 15 factors within the fourth quarter to hold Toronto previous Milwaukee within the series-turning Sport 5 of the Japanese Convention finals, and 17 factors within the fourth quarter of Sport four of the NBA Finals in opposition to Golden State to place the Raptors on the cusp of the title.

And, in fact, he made The Shot: the four-bounce-off-the-rim, at-the-buzzer leap shot from the nook to beat Philadelphia in Sport 7 of the second spherical.

“Without a doubt,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse mused through the playoff run, “the best thing about this thing is that somehow I wound up on the sideline getting to watch this guy play up close.”

Leonard carried out at that lofty degree even whereas coping with a significant distraction. Throughout the NBA Finals, it was revealed that Leonard filed a federal lawsuit in opposition to Nike and claimed the footwear and attire big was blocking him from utilizing a emblem that he believes he owns.

“There’s a lot of guys that are like, ‘Look, I’m going to find a way to win and in a seven-game series I’m going to get the best of you in the end,’” stated Miami’s Jimmy Butler, who was with Philadelphia final season and noticed up-close what makes Leonard tick. “But he’s definitely up there. Your respect just grows. Push, pull, whatever he’s got to do. … He’s going to find a way.”

Throughout the playoffs, Leonard’s “I’m a fun guy” quote that he provided on his arrival in Toronto grew to become a meme and a advertising slogan. So did his “Board man gets paid” line. And after the Raptors gained the title, Serge Ibaka’s video of Leonard went viral — they have been at the back of a automobile, on the way in which to the parade, and Ibaka teed him up for the subsequent unforgettable saying.

“Fun Guy, what’s up baby?” Ibaka requested.

The reply was basic Leonard. Brief, candy, to the purpose.

“I’m playing to have fun and try to be the best player I can be,” Leonard stated. “I’m happy with myself and what I have done in my career and I’m just going to keep on from there. It’s not about me being famous or want to have more fame than those guys. It’s about me playing basketball and having fun on the floor.”