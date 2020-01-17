The Grand DOOR: Richard Hammond’s castle plans questioned

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Printed: 08:59 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:00 EST, 17 January 2020

Richard Hammond’s plans for a brand new entrance to his £2million fortress have raised issues at Historic England

Richard Hammond’s plans for a brand new entrance to his £2million fortress have raised issues from Historic England over fears the design may impression the grade II-listed constructing.

The Grand Tour presenter, 49, needs so as to add 5 bedrooms for household and associates in addition to a much bigger conservatory, a brand new glazed kitchen and boot room, and a secondary stairway between the bottom and first flooring.

However Historic England has raised issues over different parts of the plan, together with the set up of a brand new door body which the organisation warned may introduce an ‘awkward aesthetic’ to the entrance of the home.

Officers additionally had fears that plans for a bathe in one of many fortress’s rooms may hurt vintage panelling, and new dressing room may impression its historic cloth.

Bollitree Citadel, close to Ross-on-Wye, dates again to the medieval interval however the bulk of the constructing was really constructed within the mid-18th century.

Hammond – nicknamed The Hamster – has submitted two planning purposes, which additionally embody a proposed revamp of a swimming pool.

Bollitree Citadel, close to Ross-on-Wye, dates again to the medieval interval however the bulk of the constructing was really constructed within the mid-18th century

Sarah Lewis, from Historic England, raised issues in planning paperwork in regards to the entrance entrance to the home, saying: ‘The present entrance door case doesn’t contribute to significance and has a clumsy aesthetic within the context of this largely designed evolution.’

She continued: ‘A collection of cabinets is proposed to create a dressing room. We aren’t clear on what kind these will take.

‘Now we have related issues in regards to the bathe room within the principal bed room within the west vary.

‘This room makes a powerful contribution to the bed room of highest standing within the early 18th century.

Christina Emerson, head of casework at The Society for the Safety of Historic Buildings, additionally put further strain on Hammond and stated: ‘Having seemed rigorously on the documentation equipped, we be aware the content material of the session response you’ve got already acquired from Historic England.

‘As Historic England’s recommendation on this matter is intently aligned with our personal views, we don’t suggest to supply detailed recommendation individually on this event.

‘Nonetheless, we’re writing to make you conscious that the SPAB solely helps the feedback conveyed within the letter from Historic England.’

Historic England have issues a couple of new door body that Hammond plans to placed on the fortress’s entrance entrance

Inside planning paperwork, Hammond’s agent Mark Watson stated: ‘The proposal primarily includes offering further sleeping lodging on the primary flooring, with alterations to the bottom flooring to offer area for entertaining friends.

‘The swimming pool is shrunk and the fitness center relocated to the southern finish of the barn.

‘A glazed extension offers a hyperlink between the eating space and the bike show room.’

Mr Watson claimed the proposals would end in ‘minimal intervention’ whereas the swimming pool alterations would ‘convey gentle’ into the barn.

Elements of Bollitree Citadel date again to the 15th century, when it was the house of rich Anglo-Welsh service provider Richard Amerike, who constructed up a considerable fortune regardless of dying aged 23.

Citadel partitions have been added within the 18th century however they’re now crumbling in locations and the small panes of an arched widow have been smashed.

The constructing additionally has a steady yard which is graced by varied gargoyle statues and carvings and surrounded by a moat with 12ft-high hedges and an imposing iron gate.

Hammond bought the property in 2008 for £2million.

Plans for Hammond’s glazed kitchen, solar room and boot room are attributable to be decided by Herefordshire Council in the end while plans for the swimming pool and 5 bedrooms have been accredited.