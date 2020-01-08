The Grand Tour producer wants spin-offs without Clarkson, Hammond and May

As soon as upon a time the concept of High Gear with out Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James Could may need appeared unimaginable to think about – however because the trio’s departure again in 2015, the motoring present has had a raft of latest presenters.

And apparently the identical may finally be true of The Grand Tour – with producer Andy Willman telling The Every day Star he’d wish to work on a sequence of one-off episodes with a variety of latest hosts.

He mentioned, “I’d like to do a specialised present underneath the Grand Tour banner.

“The Grand Tour with… blah doing blah. I don’t know who blah is. Say, Brian Johnson from AC/DC.

“He’s a car nut, I love him. But that’s not our call, that’s Amazon. All those things are fanciful but I’ll do them.”

These reveals wouldn’t change the primary sequence – with Clarkson and co going nowhere as issues stand – however would as a substitute run as specials alongside it.

Willman mentioned of the three major presenters, “They are the present. Reveals like I’m a Superstar or The Apprentice, the format or title of the present might be larger than the forged. So, you possibly can have spin-offs since you’re speaking about that format.”

The fourth sequence of The Grand Tour debuted on Amazon Prime Video on 13th December 2019, and it’s believed that on the very least yet another season will observe.