The Great Pottery Throw Down – everything you need to know

The Nice Pottery Throw Down comes from the identical mould of tv as The Nice British Bake Off, difficult a gaggle of regular individuals to compete at doing one thing very healthful and charming.

And, just like the baking present, it made the transfer from the BBC to Channel four. Right here’s every part you must know…

When is The Nice Pottery Throw Down on TV?

The sequence airs on More4 on Wednesdays at 9pm, with each episode repeated on Channel four on Sundays at 7pm and on More4 on Tuesdays at 10pm. You can too watch every episode on catch-up service All4 for 30 days after it airs.

What’s The Nice Pottery Throw Down about?

Twelve novice potters compete towards each other, with judges Keith Brymer Jones (who’s most well-known for his legendary waterworks) and newcomer Sue Pryke throwing more and more obscure challenges on the contenders.

In episode three (airing on Wednesday 22nd January on More4), the 10 remaining potters sort out raku firing, however first the strain is on to hand-build two animal collectible figurines and face a tough ceramic approach.

Do you’ve got a evaluate of the present?

Radio Occasions reviewer Jane Rackham mentioned of episode three:

“It’s a little bit of a zoo – or perhaps a Noah’s Ark – within the studio, with pairs of foxes, penguins, elephants and geese among the many creatures being sculpted from clay by the novice potters. The ornamental collectible figurines will then be raku fired, a risky out of doors approach that includes searing temperatures, intense flames and occasional explosions, however hopefully leads to a dramatic crackled glaze.

“If this isn’t sufficient of a problem, they have to additionally sort out nerikomi (no, me neither). ‘It’s insane,’says one potter, ‘I don’t even know the place to start out!’

“Preview copies end before the final judgement, but for once it seems that Keith Brymer Jones manages to hold back the tears.”

Who’s the host?

Melanie Sykes has taken over as host of the present, beforehand fronted by Sara Cox.

Who’re the potters within the 2020 sequence?

The potters happening in The Nice Pottery Throw Down 2020 are Claire, Flea, Jacob, Equipment, Leonard, Matt, Rainna, Ronaldo, Rosa, Rosalind, Sampada and Tom.

Is there a trailer?