The Great Pottery Throw Down – everything you need to know

The Nice Pottery Throw Down comes from the identical mould of tv as The Nice British Bake Off, difficult a bunch of regular individuals to compete at doing one thing very healthful and charming.

And, just like the baking present, it made the transfer from the BBC to Channel four. Right here’s every part that you must know…

When is The Nice Pottery Throw Down on TV?

The collection is on More4 on Wednesdays at 9pm, with each episode repeated on Channel four on Sundays at 7pm. You may also watch every episode on catch-up service All4 for 30 days after it airs.

What’s The Nice Pottery Throw Down about?

Twelve beginner potters compete in opposition to each other, with judges Keith Brymer Jones (who’s most well-known for his legendary waterworks) and newcomer Sue Pryke throwing more and more obscure challenges on the contenders.

This week, the remaining 11 shall be tasked with constructing a fiddly chess set which has 32 items, so anticipate stress ranges to soar.

Do you could have a overview of the present?

Radio Instances reviewer Jane Rackham stated of episode two:

“A lot as in Bake Off, the challenges in Throw Down are getting more and more obscure. No likelihood of merely making a pleasant vase. Final week the potters have been tasked with making a ceramic cafetiere, of all issues. Now, for the remaining 11, it’s a hand-built chess set, which, with 32 particular person items, is a very fiddly problem that requires distinctive time administration.

The stress ranges rocket within the final ten minutes, though one laid-back chap is calmly sipping a mug of tea whereas his rivals race to the drying room. The potters joke that their intention is to make Keith Brymer Jones cry… and he does, though for the fallacious causes.”

Who’s the host?

Melanie Sykes has taken over as host of the present, beforehand fronted by Sara Cox.

Who’re the potters within the 2020 collection?

The potters happening in The Nice Pottery Throw Down 2020 are Claire, Flea, Jacob, Equipment, Leonard, Matt, Rainna, Ronaldo, Rosa, Rosalind, Sampada and Tom.

Is there a trailer?