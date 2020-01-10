The Great Pottery Throw Down on Channel 4 – everything you need to know

The Nice Pottery Throw Down comes from the identical mould of tv as The Nice British Bake Off, difficult a bunch of regular folks to compete at doing one thing very healthful and charming.

Now it’s made it’s transfer to Channel four, and right here’s every part it is advisable know…

What’s The Nice Pottery Throw Down about?

Melanie Sykes hosts as 12 newbie potters compete in opposition to each other, with judges Keith Brymer Jones and Sue Pryke asking the contenders to throw a breakfast set after which egg cups.

Do you could have a evaluation of the present?

Alison Graham, Radio Instances’s TV Editor says:

“There was well mannered annoyance from followers when the BBC ditched The Nice Pottery Throw Down after simply two sequence. However More4 got here to the rescue with a revival, though there’s a presenter change – Melanie Sykes replaces Sara Cox – and ceramicist Sue Pryke takes over as a choose from Kate Malone.

Lachrymose Keith “Stop Your Sobbing” Brymer Jones hasn’t gone anyplace, so we assume he’s packed his hankies to have previous weep over any explicit merchandise that strikes him. Twelve newbie potters arrive on the studio in Stoke-on-Trent the place they need to, for the primary problem, make a six-piece breakfast set, together with a cafetiere.

That is puzzling to some: “Have you ever seen a ceramic cafetiere?” asks one nonplussed contestant. “I haven’t.” There’s loads of innuendo about “lubrication” and “shrinkage”. So not that a lot has modified.”

Who’s the host?

Melanie Sykes takes over as host of the present, beforehand fronted by Sara Cox.

Who’re the potters within the 2020 sequence?

The potters going down in The Nice Pottery Throw Down 2020 are Claire, Flea, Jacob, Package, Leonard, Matt, Rainna, Ronaldo, Rosa, Rosalind, Sampada and Tom.

When is The Nice Pottery Throw Down on TV?

The present is on Channel four at 9pm on Wednesdays, and is repeated on Channel four on Sundays.