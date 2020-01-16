The Great Pottery Throw Down on More 4 – everything you need to know

The Nice Pottery Throw Down comes from the identical mould of tv as The Nice British Bake Off, difficult a gaggle of regular folks to compete at doing one thing very healthful and charming.

And, just like the baking present, it made the transfer from the BBC to Channel four. Right here’s all the things it’s worthwhile to know…

When is The Nice Pottery Throw Down on TV?

The sequence is on More4 on Wednesdays at 9pm, with each episode repeated on Channel four on Sundays at 7pm. It’s also possible to watch every episode on catch-up service All4 for 30 days after it airs.

What’s The Nice Pottery Throw Down about?

Twelve beginner potters compete in opposition to each other, with judges Keith Brymer Jones (who’s most well-known for his legendary waterworks) and newcomer Sue Pryke throwing more and more obscure challenges on the contenders.

This week, the remaining 11 will likely be tasked with constructing a fiddly chess set which has 32 items, so anticipate stress ranges to soar.

Do you have got a overview of the present?

Alison Graham, Radio Instances’s TV Editor says of this sequence’ first episode:

“There was well mannered annoyance from followers when the BBC ditched The Nice Pottery Throw Down after simply two sequence. However More4 got here to the rescue with a revival, though there’s a presenter change – Melanie Sykes replaces Sara Cox – and ceramicist Sue Pryke takes over as a choose from Kate Malone.

Lachrymose Keith “Stop Your Sobbing” Brymer Jones hasn’t gone anyplace, so we assume he’s packed his hankies to have a superb previous weep over any specific merchandise that strikes him. Twelve beginner potters arrive on the studio in Stoke-on-Trent the place they have to, for the primary problem, make a six-piece breakfast set, together with a cafetiere.

That is puzzling to some: “Have you ever seen a ceramic cafetiere?” asks one nonplussed contestant. “I haven’t.” There’s loads of innuendo about “lubrication” and “shrinkage”. So not that a lot has modified.”

Who’s the host?

Melanie Sykes has taken over as host of the present, beforehand fronted by Sara Cox.

Who’re the potters within the 2020 sequence?

The potters happening in The Nice Pottery Throw Down 2020 are Claire, Flea, Jacob, Equipment, Leonard, Matt, Rainna, Ronaldo, Rosa, Rosalind, Sampada and Tom.

Is there a trailer?