The Great Pottery Throw Down on More 4 – everything you need to know

The Nice Pottery Throw Down comes from the identical mould of tv as The Nice British Bake Off, difficult a gaggle of regular individuals to compete at doing one thing very healthful and charming.

And, just like the baking present, it made the transfer from the BBC to Channel four, with its newest collection touchdown on More4. Right here’s every part it is advisable to know…

When is The Nice Pottery Throw Down on TV?

The collection is on More4 on Wednesdays at 9pm. It’s also possible to watch every episode on catch-up service All4 for 30 days after it airs.

What’s The Nice Pottery Throw Down about?

Twelve beginner potters compete towards each other, with judges Keith Brymer Jones (who’s most well-known for his legendary waterworks) and newcomer Sue Pryke throwing more and more obscure challenges on the contenders.

This week, the remaining 11 shall be tasked with constructing a fiddly chess set which has 32 items, so count on stress ranges to soar.

Do you’ve gotten a assessment of the present?

Alison Graham, Radio Instances’s TV Editor says of this collection’ first episode:

“There was well mannered annoyance from followers when the BBC ditched The Nice Pottery Throw Down after simply two collection. However More4 got here to the rescue with a revival, though there’s a presenter change – Melanie Sykes replaces Sara Cox – and ceramicist Sue Pryke takes over as a choose from Kate Malone.

Lachrymose Keith “Stop Your Sobbing” Brymer Jones hasn’t gone wherever, so we assume he’s packed his hankies to have a very good outdated weep over any explicit merchandise that strikes him. Twelve beginner potters arrive on the studio in Stoke-on-Trent the place they need to, for the primary problem, make a six-piece breakfast set, together with a cafetiere.

That is puzzling to some: “Have you ever seen a ceramic cafetiere?” asks one nonplussed contestant. “I haven’t.” There’s loads of innuendo about “lubrication” and “shrinkage”. So not that a lot has modified.”

Who’s the host?

Melanie Sykes has taken over as host of the present, beforehand fronted by Sara Cox.

Who’re the potters within the 2020 collection?

The potters going down in The Nice Pottery Throw Down 2020 are Claire, Flea, Jacob, Package, Leonard, Matt, Rainna, Ronaldo, Rosa, Rosalind, Sampada and Tom.

Is there a trailer?