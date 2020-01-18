The Great Pretender by Susannah Cahalan review: ‘A gripping work of detection’

By Sarah Ditum

The Nice Pretender

It was an audacious hoax that delivered a deeper reality. In 1973, the esteemed journal Science carried an article revealing that eight people had approached psychiatric establishments in America and reported a single symptom. All of them claimed to listen to a voice saying the phrases: ‘thud, empty, hollow’.

On the idea of that declare, all eight have been admitted and have become psychiatric sufferers. Having been discovered mad, they have been handled as mad. All the things they did was interpreted as proof of insanity by the professionals supposedly caring for them. The people – now sufferers – started to consider themselves as mad as they submitted to the regimes of the asylums.

The examine was initiated by psychologist David Rosenhan, who was additionally one of many pseudopatients, and it turned one of the influential articles within the historical past of psychological well being, an act of bravery within the service of whistleblowing. This, at any charge, was the model of Rosenhan’s examine that creator Susannah Cahalan first heard.

The Nice Pretender by Susannah Cahalan investigates the Rosenhan experiment of 1973. Above: In The Madhouse, wooden engraving by Ernst Ludwig Riepenhausen (1762-1840)

The query of who’s mad and who isn’t, and the way that line is divined, is one among private curiosity to Cahalan. Her first guide, Mind On Fireplace, tells how she was recognized with schizophrenia and would have been left to institutionalised decline had it not been for the intervention of 1 doctor who recognised her signs as the results of a mind irritation and introduced her again to well being.

Was Rosenhan a forerunner of Cahalan’s saviour? His paper underlined the perception that ‘medicine frequently operates more on faith than certainty’. When she began to analyze his analysis, she noticed him as a hero. However the extra she discovered, the extra she suspected.

By the Seventies, asylums had acquired a popularity for brutality. There was additionally a perception that psychological well being professionals have been merely making up their diagnoses. Rosenhan’s work justified large-scale hospital closures. However his notes go away few traces of who his pseudopatients really have been.

He claimed that was to guard their identities, however there was one other risk: did they even exist? The few that Cahalan was in a position to determine raised much more questions. She found the examine that modified the course of psychiatry was based mostly on suppressions, distortions and a few outright fabrications.

The Nice Pretender is a gripping work of detection. However Cahalan is simply too beneficiant to make a easy villain of Rosenhan. ‘Rosenhan’s paper,’ she writes, ‘as exaggerated, and even dishonest, as it was, touched on truth as it danced around it.’