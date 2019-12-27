The Greatest Dancer sees oldest competitor ever as 98-year-old takes on auditions

After a profitable first run, The Biggest Dancer is again for its second collection in January, with the present’s sophomore 12 months promising many modifications and surprises.

In addition to a wonderful new dance captain, a brand new receptionist and a brand new twist to the format, The Biggest Dancer collection two additionally sees a few of its strongest auditions but as our hopefuls intention to comply with within the footsteps of final 12 months’s winner Ellie Ferguson.

And one the auditionees hoping to make the two-way mirror open and undergo to the callbacks is DInkie Flowers, who, at 98, is The Biggest Dancer’s oldest competitor ever.

Dinkie, who has been dancing since she was three, hopes to impress our dance captains together with her surprisingly nimble-footed tackle faucet dancing.

However whether or not she manages to get 75% of the viewers to vote for her and to open the mirror stays to be seen.

Dance instructor Dinkie is not any stranger to tv, having beforehand appeared on ITV to clarify her glittering 9 decade lengthy profession – which has seen her dance everywhere in the world.

“I’m not going to stop dancing,” she informed the Specific forward of her 97th birthday final 12 months.

“Everyone should get off their bottoms and give it a go.”

The Biggest Dancer launches on fourth January in 2020