The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on ITV – everything you need to know

January 17, 2020
The presenter returns to her roots on this new journey collection…

In this episode, Julia's journey brings her to the glamorous island of Santorini, in search of the perfect sunset. Her trip begins in one of Santorini's most exclusive hotels where she discovers how one of the Aegean's poorest islands became the playground for the rich and famous. In search of the secret Santorini away from the bustling crowds, she heads inland for a walk on the wild side, hiking through a forager's paradise to the hilltop village of Pyrgos to watch the sun go down. After sampling a local delicacy made from Fava Beans that takes her back to her childhood, she heads out to sea to find out how local fishermen are joining forces with environmentalists to keep Santorini's pristine waters plastic-free. Her journey ends with a hop across to neighbouring island of Thirasia where she encounters a sleepy place untouched by mass tourism.




TV presenter and intrepid explorer Julia Bradbury embarks on a brand new quest to reconnect together with her Greek household heritage. Right here’s the whole lot you’ll want to know…

What time is The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on TV?

The collection continues on Friday 17thth January at 8pm on ITV, and will probably be out there on ITV Hub afterwards.

What’s The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury about?

After many sun-drenched holidays in fashionable vacationer locations, Julia Bradbury explores the hidden facet of Greece. The second episode sees her journey to Corfu, the place she’ll study of the island’s Italian influences and love affair with unique spices.

Do you’ve gotten a evaluation for The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury?

Sure, Radio Occasions critic Gill Crawford gave us her ideas on the collection:

“I’m most likely not the one individual lacking the Durrells and their Corfiot dwelling. So it’s good to know that Julia Bradbury is now heading to Corfu on her sunny tour of the Greek islands. And, as in Crete final week, she’s eager to fulfill the cooks and craftspeople retaining Greek tradition alive. Besides that… Corfu City has a surprisingly Italian nature. And the island’s signature dish, pastitsada, with its beneficiant use of spices, most likely owes a debt to the island’s extra unique hyperlinks.

the_greek_islands_with_julia_bradbury_ep2_01

“But this is still Greece, and that means olives. In an ancient grove, Julia meets two brothers who are keen to bring olive-oil production into the 21st century. It’s all madly idyllic.”

