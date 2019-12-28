The Growing Cannabis Tech Industry

From drinks and foods to wellness and health, there is a plant that humans can’t get enough of. That’s the cannabis plant. It’s like all new consumer products are taking part in the reefer madness.

Edibles have been taken to new heights by home cooks. In California, Denver, and some other places, people are taking cooking classes whose center is food with Mary Jane as one of their ingredients. Some people have even written cookbooks that focus on ways of incorporating cannabis in meals.

The Changing Marijuana Culture

The modern marijuana culture is not based on the stuff that most people used to smoke in colleges. For a long time, people have known cannabis for its therapeutic and medicinal purposes. But, this cannabis is a hot food tech commodity that is included in different consumer products. That’s why products like cbd gummies are becoming increasingly popular these days.

Nowadays, cannabis is not just a means of getting high. Throughout history, people have used cannabis medically to treat nausea and pain. In some studies and anecdotally, marijuana has shown the potential to treat epilepsy, anxiety, glaucoma, as well as, other symptoms and conditions. Such revelations have captured the attention of businesses.

Separation of Cannabis Compounds

The current market is awash with food products whose one of the main ingredients is marijuana or its chemical compounds. These products are different from the classic, old pot brownies. Courtesy of modern technology and science, producers of these products, can separate the major chemical compounds of marijuana.

CBD and THC are the primary chemical compounds of marijuana that are being included in most food products. THC is known for its therapeutic benefits. It is the compound that gets marijuana users high. That’s because THC is a psychoactive compound. On the other hand, CBD is a non-psychoactive compound. It also has many therapeutic benefits that include analgesic and anti-anxiety benefits without getting the user high.

It’s CBD that has given cannabis a new appeal. Today, many people are looking for the best cbd gummies (vapingdaily has the full list of these products) and other products to reap the benefits of marijuana without getting high. With such products in the market, it means a person can enjoy the benefits of Mary Jane without the intoxication associated with it. Thus, a person can lessen pain and anxiety using this plant while functioning normally.

No Evidence to Support Claims

It’s important to note that most health benefits of cannabis and CBD are yet to be proven scientifically with significant statistics and peer-reviewed studies. This can be attributed to several reasons. But most significantly is the fact that the U.S federal law categorizes marijuana as a Schedule I Controlled Substances. This makes legality a major issue when it comes to studying it.

However, cannabis and CBD products lack evidence to make up for the enthusiasm with which they are marketed. Consumers and manufacturing companies are eager to promote and try cannabis and CBD products in different forms.

Today, the market is awash with cbd gummy bears, oils, and skincare products, among others. People are using these products, hoping they will treat different conditions, including sleeplessness and anxiety. Those living in places where marijuana and CBD are legal, they have seen them in different forms and almost everywhere.

Souring Sales for CBD Products

Media reports indicate that CBD sales are projected to grow 40-fold in the coming four years. It’s estimated that CBD sales will reach $23 billion in the next four years. Major CBD and marijuana businesses are still growing.

Today, consumers can find the best cbd edibles and gummies in the major retail chains at the national levels. CBD oils and candies are also available in retail stores at the municipalities and state levels where they are legal. Green connoisseurs are even ordering CBD-infused cocktails and lattes.

Some stores are even displaying and selling CBD-infused skincare and beauty products. Some big brands are working on CBD products that will have their brand names. It shows that the lack of adequate scientific evidence won’t diminish the desire of anybody for this herbal refreshment.

The Confusing Legality and Quality Concerns

CBD and marijuana legality is often contradictory and confusing topic. It’s a hard topic to track because it’s always changing at the municipal, state, and federal levels. But, the operations of the CBD industry are outside any form of government oversight. As such, the quality of CBD products varies widely. And this is something to be concerned about, according to independent doctors, pharmaceutical experts, and the FDA.

Today, many people are buying and using cbd gummies for pain and other health conditions. That’s because companies are making unfounded claims when it comes to their products. What’s more, the ingredients that make some of these products are inconsistent. Some have less CBD than what’s indicated on their labels. So, with nascent quality standards and little regulation, it means the CBD industry could be giving consumers something they know little or nothing about.

It’s, therefore, not surprising that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of a lung injury in connection with vaping products. These products contain THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The Future

Given the increasing popularity of CBD and the broadening interest that both ordinary people and scientists have in cannabis, it’s likely that the status quo will remain. The FDA is cracking down on the sales of extralegal CBD products. However, this shows that this agency recognizes how significant this compound is.

CBD is probably not likely to get off the market soon. More people are looking for different cannabis products like the best cbd gummies for sleep. That’s because the manufacturers’ products are making all sorts of claims even without the backing of scientific findings.

And because the market is growing, more companies in the food, health, drugs, and cosmetic industries will continue to produce cannabis- and CBD-based products. Thus, what is being witnessed now could just be the beginning of a race that is not likely to end any time soon.