The Guardian Angels patrol Morningside Park after Tessa Majors death

New York Metropolis’s volunteer crime-fighting squad the Guardian Angels has been patrolling Morningside Park within the wake of the deadly stabbing of Barnard Faculty scholar Tessa Majors earlier this month.

The loss of life of Majors, an 18-year-old freshman, who was mugged and stabbed in Morningside Park on the night time of December 11, has shaken town and sparked criticism over the rise of crime in parks within the metropolis.

After the harrowing assault, the Guardian Angels have taken it upon themselves to patrol the 30-acre park.

On Saturday two teams of Angels, sporting their trademark purple jackets and berets, had been seen at Morningside Park and close to the Columbia College campus carrying needed posters of a 14-year-old suspect in Majors’ loss of life.

On Saturday two teams of Angels, sporting their trademark purple jackets and berets, had been seen at Morningside Park and close to the Columbia College campus carrying needed posters of a 14-year-old suspect in Majors’ loss of life. A gaggle pictured on the park on December 15

Curtis Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder, says that neighbors have referred to as on the group to intervene, reporting younger folks harassing, assault and robbing residents within the space

Sliwa says that neighbors have referred to as on the group to intervene, reporting younger folks harassing, assault and robbing residents within the space.

‘It appears the police’s perspective has been, “They’re juveniles, what do you want us to do?” That to me simply fuels different youngsters to take a look at that and understand, “We will go on a theft spree’. That basically needs to be handled.’

Sliwa addressed the crime fighters on Saturday saying: ‘For those who’re a juvenile, you already know that is the place to go. The cops do not need to go up and down these stairs right here.’

The Guardian Angels was based in 1979 in New York Metropolis in response to a spike of crime. The group initially skilled members to make citizen’s arrests for violent crime.

Morningside Park grew to become probably the most harmful park within the metropolis for muggings this yr after 11 robberies had been recorded within the first 9 months in 2019.

That is in comparison with 9 muggings in Claremont Park in The Bronx and 10 in Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

The NYPD additionally studies a 82 p.c spike in studies of violent crime and intercourse crimes in Morningside Park and the encircling space prior to now yr ending December eight.

The New York Police Division launched photograph of the third teenage suspect (pictured) in Majors’ case

Police imagine the 14-year-old boy (pictured) is the one who stabbed Majors in December 11 whereas mugging her

There have been no arrests for marijuana sale or possession on the park or its perimeter this yr, in keeping with NYPD statistics by way of September.

Sergeants Benevolent Affiliation President Ed Mullins claimed Majors was within the park to purchase marijuana, an allegation her household refuted.

On Fb the Guardian Angels raised concern in regards to the rise of crime in New York Metropolis, whereas bashing Mayor Invoice de Blasio for failing to maintain town protected.

‘Again within the mid- 80’s the NYPD mentioned they could not do a lot about these issues as a result of they had been dedicated by youngsters. Because of modifications made within the metropolis together with our efforts out of the blue youngsters had been getting arrested once they dedicated these crimes. 35 years later the identical drawback is going on everywhere in the metropolis,’ The Alliance of Guardian Angels posted on December 16.

‘We noticed what occurred in Morningside Park. A gaggle of three youngsters aged 13 – 14 have been on a criminal offense spree. Nothing was accomplished to cease them. Robberies, Assaults and now a homicide,’ the put up added.

The Guardian Angels mentioned they’d need to triple their patrol efforts within the coming yr.

‘Final nite I informed the handfuls of Guardian Angels that we must triple our efforts as a result of on Jan. 1 the principles for the criminals will now favor them. House Invasions, robberies and home abuse arrests will end in no bail,’ the put up mentioned.

‘They are going to be lower free to return into the streets…to encourage these arrested to point out up for his or her courtroom dates Mayor de Blasio is providing them NY Met and live performance tickets. That’s CRAZY.’

Up to now a 13-year-old and 14-year-old have been arrested in her loss of life. On Friday police launched photographs of a 3rd teen, an unnamed 14-year-old boy, needed for the stabbing.