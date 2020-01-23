The haunting abandoned village near Dubai that’s slowly being buried by sand

By Jennifer Newton for MailOnline

Towering futuristic skyscrapers, ultra-luxurious motels and mega purchasing malls are what most individuals affiliate with the United Arab Emirates.

However one photographer has proven how the glitzy Center Jap nation additionally has a much less glamorous, extra mysterious aspect.

Jade Brimfield, from the UK, captured eerie photos and drone footage of a ghost city near Al Madam, which lies 37 miles from Dubai. Desert sand is slowly swallowing its buildings.

Photographer Jade Brimfield travelled to an deserted village near Al Madam within the United Arab Emirates

The desert sand is slowly burying the buildings – and the spectacle is decidedly eerie

It’s unclear precisely why this small village, a few of which was constructed as lately because the 1980s, was deserted. Pictured proper is the inexperienced mosque, which Jade says overlooks the complete village

The empty settlement consists of a handful of homes in addition to a mosque that overlooks the complete village.

However these buildings at the moment are steadily crumbling underneath the baking solar, with piles of sand filling the rooms.

Jade instructed MailOnline Journey: ‘It felt so calm and serene as we had the complete city to ourselves. However because the solar set and the wind picked up, it did start to really feel somewhat creepy.

‘My favorite image is the self-portrait of me within the shadows among the many desert. I actually loved embracing Arabic vogue and mixing it with the superb surroundings.’

This nonetheless from Jade’s drone footage exhibits the ‘foremost avenue’ of the village

The village is now on the mercy of Mom Nature. Jade may be seen on the left-hand aspect of this picture

The village is turning into more and more widespread with photographers and Instagrammers

Native legend has it supernatural creature, referred to as a jinn, swept via the settlement – driving residents away

Jade mentioned: ‘Even in case you are not into pictures and simply typically need to discover one thing somewhat totally different, I totally advocate visiting this village when you are within the UAE’

It’s unclear precisely why this small village, a few of which was constructed as lately because the 1980s, was deserted.

Native legend has it supernatural creature, referred to as a jinn, swept via the settlement – driving residents away.

Nonetheless, the opposite idea is that encroaching desert sand made it an inhospitable setting.

Jade poses for a self-portrait inside one of many deserted buildings, which she described as one of many extra lavish, left. She described visiting the city as stepping again in time

Jade, pictured, instructed MailOnline Journey: ‘It felt so calm and serene as we had the complete city to ourselves. However because the solar set and the wind picked up, it did start to really feel somewhat creepy’

Immediately, the village is turning into more and more widespread with photographers and Instagrammers, who make the brief journey from Dubai to seize its spookiness.

Jade added: ‘Even in case you are not into pictures and simply typically need to discover one thing somewhat totally different, I totally advocate visiting this village when you are within the UAE.

‘Not solely will you escape the crowds in Abu Dhabi and Dubai however you additionally get the prospect to be taken again in time to a city that supposedly holds a windswept previous.’