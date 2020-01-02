The hilarious 1998 image that predicted David Beckham’s looks in 2020… and it’s not very flattering!

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline

2 January 2020

David Beckham has proven himself to be an instance for all style aficionados all through his soccer profession and past.

However in Could 1998, soccer journal FourFourTwo portrayed him in a slightly totally different – and significantly extra unflattering – gentle.

The journal’s version from over twenty years in the past had a go at predicting what the previous Manchester United and Actual Madrid star would seem like this 12 months.

FourFourTwo in 1998 hilariously tried to foretell what David Beckham would seem like now

However Beckham confirmed the truth is far totally different after showing good on the Membership World Cup

Within the picture, Beckham is proven to be lacking certainly one of his lateral incisors and can be photographed with a receding hairline, with a whole lot of his blonde hair having been misplaced.

However in actuality and to spouse Victoria’s reduction, Beckham’s look in the present day is far totally different, with pictures of him at a Membership World Cup semi-final final month nonetheless exhibiting he has appears to be like and elegance on his aspect.

The previous United footballer was in attendance in Doha to see Liverpool tackle Mexican aspect Monterrey on the Khalifa Worldwide Stadium.

He is probably not sporting the blonde hair which turned synonymous with Beckham throughout his taking part in days, however he was dressed well with a full head of hair in Doha final month.

And Beckham was all smiles along with his look earlier than seeing Liverpool qualify for the ultimate

Beckham could draw the eye from the style world along with his personal model however he’s nonetheless having an impression on the sport itself as proprietor of latest MLS aspect Inter Miami.

They appointed former Monterrey coach Diego Alonso as their first supervisor forward of their inaugural season within the MLS.

Alonso is the one supervisor to have received the North American CONCACAF Champions League with two totally different groups, as their supervisor and he’ll take the reigns of the brand new MLS franchise instantly.