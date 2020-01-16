The history of every canceled Spider-Man movie

Spider-Man has had an attention-grabbing go of issues in Hollywood. Irrespective of who’s on the helm, every model of the franchise will get audiences excited with the primary movie or two earlier than falling flat and getting rebooted with a brand new actor to strive all of it once more. We noticed it with Tobey Maguire, then Andrew Garfield, and have since moved on to Tom Holland — and on the animation entrance, we will not overlook the resounding success of Into the Spider-Verse.

Your pleasant neighborhood Spider-Man is sick of seeing his Uncle Ben die. Spider-Man is likely one of the most recognizable comedian e-book characters on the earth, so it is sensible that Hollywood is all the time in search of methods to deliver the character to the display screen (and make more cash in ticket and merch gross sales). It ought to come as no shock, subsequently, that there are lots of Spider-Man motion pictures that by no means received off the bottom.

Immediately, we’re having a look at a few of these diversifications of the wall-crawler that had been by no means made. Some sound like they could nonetheless be value watching. Others… not a lot. Both manner, it is an enchanting “what if” have a look at the place Spider-Man could be right this moment if issues had turned out in a different way.