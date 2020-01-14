The Homesick – “Male Bonding”

Keep in mind that Male Bonding band? They ripped! I prefer to assume the Homesick's new track “Male Bonding” is about them. “Male Bonding” the track might be not about Male Bonding the band. Extra seemingly it's about male bonding the idea. Nonetheless, it additionally rips, however another way.

The observe is from the Dutch trio’s forthcoming Sub Pop LP The Massive Train . It finds them demonstrating their experience within the realm of technically meticulous psych-pop-meets-post-punk adventures. This track goes fairly a number of locations in 5 and a half minutes, and plenty of of them are fairly freaky, but it stays enjoyable and approachable all through.

Watch director Karlos Rene Ayala’s video for “Male Bonding” under.

The Massive Train is out 2/7 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it right here.