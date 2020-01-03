The horrifying moment a mob of men sexually assault a screaming woman in Egypt

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Disturbing footage has emerged of a distressed lady trapped by a crowd of males and allegedly being sexually assaulted throughout New 12 months’s Eve celebrations in Egypt.

Authorities are investigating after the video, filmed in Mansoura, about 75 miles northeast of Cairo, was broadly shared on social media platforms and enraged folks on-line.

The disturbing footage reveals the girl screaming as she is surrounded by a big crowd of males.

The sufferer makes an attempt to drive her manner into a close-by automobile as the boys seize at her and seem to tug her again.

At one level a number of of the boys even stand on the roof of the automobile.

A number of the males seem as if they’re attempting to assist her get into the automobile.

She finally manages to get into the automobile amid the chaos, the place a driver is already ready.

Her prime seems to have been pulled down within the incident.

The incident has shone a highlight on the sexual harassment endured by girls in Egypt.

On Twitter, folks drew consideration to the truth that intercourse mob assaults have occurred earlier than within the nation and known as for stricter laws to guard girls and fight sexual harassment.

‘It is a results of the absence of regulation in Egypt,’ one Twitter person wrote in Arabic.

One other outraged person wrote: ‘They’re animals, I swear they haven’t any morals. They solely consider girls as instruments of delight and seduction. If these animals noticed a international lady they will not strategy her no matter what she could possibly be carrying, as a result of they know there shall be harsh repercussions.

‘Sadly, they know no person cares about an Egyptian lady and that she’ll be blamed on the finish of the day.’

In Egypt, undesirable sexual contact is punished with a minimal of 1 12 months in jail and a effective, though there’s hypothesis about how properly the legal guidelines are enforced.