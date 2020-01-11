The hotels where… the spa’s the star from Sopwell House to the Old Course Hotel

There was a time when a spa in a British resort meant a few remedy rooms within the basement.

Today, wellness choices are sometimes the principle draw, providing every thing from daylight remedy to altitude coaching – and even an underwater treadmill…

SOPWELL HOUSE, ST ALBANS

Classical design: One of many remedy rooms at Sopwell Home’s new spa known as Cottonmill. Massages are loved on the quartz and amber mattress

Wow factor: The massages you will take pleasure in on the quartz and amber mattress at Sopwell Home’s new spa, known as Cottonmill, are among the many greatest (60 minutes, £99). The grains are heated to 42 levels (historic Egyptians apparently used sand to treatment muscle ache) whereas the vibrating mattress is tilted to assist circulation.

The Membership at Cottonmill is the type of place at which you could possibly simply spend a day, shifting between the outside hydrotherapy pool and the deep leisure room with colour-changing seats.

Among the many 128 resort rooms are 16 fashionable mews suites, some with non-public sizzling tubs.

Value: A one-night half-board stick with a 60-minute remedy plus lunch prices from £289pp (sopwellhouse.co.uk).

GRANTLEY HALL, RIPON

Wow issue: For critically cutting-edge services alongside a wonderful spa, look no additional than Grantley Corridor, which opened final yr.

Sit back within the snow room and cryotherapy chamber (to extend cell rejuvenation and cut back indicators of ageing), work out on the underwater treadmill or within the altitude coaching studio, and guide periods on every thing from life teaching to gait evaluation.

There’s all the conventional spa stuff right here too, and an 18-metre pool. The 47 rooms are divided between the classical nation home type within the Palladian mansion and coolly up to date ones within the new spa wing.

Value: B&B doubles price from £275; a 60-minute therapeutic massage is £90 (grantleyhall.co.uk).

RUDDING PARK, HARROGATE

Champagne reception: Get pleasure from a glass of bubbly throughout a break at Rudding Park, pictured. It has a hydrotherapy pool, sizzling tub and natural steam room

Wow issue: Grantley Park is not the one revolutionary spa in Yorkshire: lower than 15 miles away, Rudding Park is house to a two-storey facility topped by an open air spa backyard with a hydrotherapy pool, sizzling tub and natural steam room.

There is a daylight remedy room to drive away winter blues, an oxygen pod to assist stop indicators of ageing and to strengthen the immune system, and even CBD-infused spa extras, with baths, foot rubs and tongue sprays incorporating (authorized) cannabidiol.

The 90 up to date rooms embrace spa rooms with a non-public steam room, sauna or spa bathtub.

Value: A one-night half-board stick with a 50-minute remedy prices from £185.50pp (ruddingpark.co.uk).

Soothing: Get pleasure from a facial at Dormy Home, a transformed farmhouse on the Farncombe property

DORMY HOUSE, BROADWAY, WORCESTERSHIRE

Wow issue: Spas do not come a lot sexier than at Dormy Home, with its candlelit infinity pool, outside sizzling tub by the hearth and Scandi-style thermal suite.

There’s even a Veuve Clicquot Champagne nail room.

Grown-up therapies on the Temple Spa embrace a champagne and truffle facial.

The cosy transformed farmhouse, on the 400-acre Farncombe property, has 38 elegantly understated rooms.

Value: B&B doubles price from £269; a 60-minute therapeutic massage is £85 (dormyhouse.co.uk).

OLD COURSE HOTEL, ST ANDREWS

The Outdated Course Resort in St Andrews, pictured, is house to the Kohler Waters Spa, a hydrotherapy haven with therapies utilizing seaweed and marine extracts

Wow issue: Sure, this resort overlooking one of many world’s most well-known golf programs is a haven for golfers, however these within the know additionally go for its Kohler Waters Spa, a hydrotherapy haven with therapies utilizing seaweed and marine extracts.

Different options embrace a 20-metre swimming pool, hydrotherapy pool and rooftop sizzling tub.

Strive the 90-minute Sok Overflowing Bathtub With Therapeutic massage (£148) the place you wallow in a chromotherapy bathtub earlier than some severe pummelling. The 144 rooms have tartan touches, and there is additionally a whisky tasting room.

Value: B&B doubles price from £275; a 50-minute scrub is £94 (oldcoursehotel.co.uk).

SEAHAM HALL, COUNTY DURHAM

Contained in the spa at Seaham Corridor in County Durham. It has simply launched a collection of therapies combining the natural seaweed skincare vary Ishga with an historic ‘contact’ method for these affected by most cancers, anxiousness, melancholy or stress

Wow issue: They’re rolling out hypnotherapy retreats as a part of a transfer to extra holistic therapies at this luxury vacation spot spa.

It makes use of natural seaweed skincare vary Ishga and has additionally simply launched a collection of therapies combining the product with an historic ‘contact’ method for these affected by most cancers, anxiousness, melancholy or stress.

No matter your want, the spa, with its 20-metre pool and floor-to-ceiling home windows plus thermal rooms, is great. Only a ten-minute stroll from Seaham Seashore, the 21-room elegant Georgian resort has a number of sizzling tub suites in addition to a Zen Backyard with pool.

Value: B&B doubles price from £195; a 60-minute therapeutic massage is £85 (seaham-hall.co.uk).

SWAN AT LAVENHAM, SUFFOLK

A set on the 15th Century Swan at Lavenham in Suffolk. Right here company can take pleasure in a thoughts remedy therapeutic massage

Wow issue: Feeling critically careworn? Then hotfoot it to the Weavers’ Home Spa on the 15th Century Swan at Lavenham for a Thoughts Remedy Therapeutic massage.

The resident hypnotherapist and meditation instructor has launched this remedy throughout which shoppers are guided on a meditation whereas they take pleasure in a therapeutic massage from a separate therapist.

The 60-minute session (£150) may be tailor-made to your wants, serving to stress, melancholy or sleeping problems. The resort – assume timber beams and crooked corridors – has 45 rooms.

Value: B&B doubles price from £150; a 60-minute therapeutic massage is £77 (theswanatlavenham.co.uk)

Contained in the Gainsborough Bathtub Spa, the place among the best therapies is solely to wallow within the waters in a pool flanked by Romanesque columns

GAINSBOROUGH BATH SPA

Wow issue: It’s possible you’ll get extra superior services in different spa motels, however you will not get Bathtub’s pure thermal waters there, filled with pure minerals to ease stiff joints, soften the pores and skin and assist rebalance the immune and nervous programs.

On the Gainsborough Bathtub Spa, among the best therapies is solely to wallow within the waters in a pool flanked by Romanesque columns.

There are additionally aquatic therapies similar to The Freedom Therapy, throughout which your physique is dynamically stretched underwater by an skilled healer (45 minutes, £120).

The Grade II listed resort has 99 rooms kitted out in a impartial (if generally bland) palette.

Value: Room-only doubles price from £290; a 60-minute therapeutic massage is £120 (thegainsboroughbathspa.co.uk).

ST BRIDES SPA HOTEL, PEMBROKESHIRE

Wow issue: It is all in regards to the sea at St Brides – there are spectacular views over Carmarthen Bay from the restaurant, bar, and a few of the 34 nautically themed bedrooms.

The most effective view of all is from the saltwater outside infinity pool within the boutique spa. So it is no shock to search out that therapies are based mostly on thalassotherapy (utilizing seawater or merchandise). There is a salt infusion room among the many thermal cabins, and plenty of therapies use Irish product line Voya with natural seaweed merchandise designed to detoxify, remineralise and restore.

This is not a vacation spot spa the place you’ll be able to hang around for days, however with the Pembrokeshire Coast Nationwide Park exterior, that is all for the higher.

Value: B&B doubles price from £95; a 55-minute therapeutic massage is £70 (stbridesspahotel.com).

LODORE FALLS, LAKE DISTRICT

Steaming sizzling: The outside pool space at Lodore Falls within the Lake District. It has 14 Scandi-style spa suites immediately above the remedy rooms

Wow issue: Lie again on an underwater lounger within the 16-metre hydrotherapy pool at Lodore Falls and revel in superb views over Derwentwater and the Lake District fells.

You will get the identical view from some 14 Scandi-style spa suites immediately above the remedy rooms (there are additionally 4 spa suites in the principle resort). The remainder of the fantastically designed stone and timber spa annexe features a sprawling thermal suite and champagne bar.

For one thing totally different, attempt the Akwaterra therapeutic massage, the place the therapist makes use of heat sandstone pods to alleviate muscle pressure (50 minutes, £85).

Value: B&B spa suites price from £460; a 50-minute therapeutic massage is £75 (lakedistricthotels.web).

CHEWTON GLEN, HAMPSHIRE

The spa at household favorite Chewton Glen, pictured, which even caters for kids with facials, manicures and scalp massages

Wow issue: Household favorite Chewton Glen even caters for kids within the spa, with facials, manicures and scalp massages. There are 50 totally different therapies and therapies on supply, many utilizing merchandise designed particularly for the spa from dietary skincare model Oskia.

If you happen to keep in one of many resort’s swish fashionable treehouses quite than the principle home, you’ll be able to even take pleasure in a therapeutic massage by the new tub on the deck.

The spa itself has a formidable 17-metre indoor pool surrounded by Grecian columns, and one of many largest hydrotherapy swimming pools within the UK.

Value: B&B doubles price from £370; a 60-minute therapeutic massage is £105 (chewtonglen.com).

THE SCARLET, CORNWALL

The adults-only Scarlet in Cornwall, pictured, has clifftop sizzling tubs in addition to an outside barrel sauna

Wow issue: There are different spas in Cornwall, however the adults-only Scarlet, close to Newquay, nonetheless leads the pack with its clifftop sizzling tubs and outside barrel sauna, which each supply cracking sea views.

They profit from the seaside setting right here, with seaweed scrubs within the copper tub, and superb sea views from the indoor pool because of its floor-to-ceiling home windows.

A number of the 37 bedrooms – with a number of pale wooden and opulent furnishings – take pleasure in the identical vista.

Value: B&B doubles price from £240; a 60-minute therapeutic massage is £60 (scarlethotel.co.uk).

CAREYS MANOR & SENSPA, HAMPSHIRE

Wow issue: Test into Careys Manor, a cushty, gleaming 18th Century manor home in Brockenhurst within the New Forest and you will even have entry to an award-winning Thai spa.

Holistic wellness is at its core, impressed by historic Jap rituals supplied in an exhaustive listing of therapies. Even the meals served within the spa restaurant, The Zen Backyard, is Thai – major programs embrace rooster with cashew nuts and greens, and crispy duck with tamarind sauce.

Day packages similar to ThaiTox (£159pp) is a detox with a Thai twist – and also you get to take house some goodies. Guests can make the most of all that is on supply from a crystal steam room, natural sauna, ice room and hydrotherapy swimming pools. As you’ll anticipate, the normal Thai therapeutic massage is knockout, and leisure courses in The Thai Temple studio purpose to loosen up and uplift.

Value: B&B doubles price from £175; a 60-minute conventional Thai Therapeutic massage is £85 (careysmanor.co.uk).