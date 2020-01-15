The House Of Love Announce First North American Tour In 28 Years

The Home Of Love, a dreamy and vaguely psychedelic UK indie band, first got here collectively in London in 1986. Within the late '80 s and early' 90 s, the band scored UK hits and bought some US alt-rock radio play with jams like “Shine On” and “Beatles And The Stones.” The Home Of Love broke up in 1993 after releasing 4 albums. In 2003, co-founders Man Chadwick and Terry Bickers bought again collectively and launched two extra Home Of Love albums. However the Home Of Love haven't performed any American reveals since 1992. That's about to alter.

The final American Home Of Love present, so far as your Stereogum employees can inform, was a November '92 gig at AL Gator's, a bar within the Baltimore suburb of Pasadena, Maryland. This spring, as Brooklyn Vegan factors out, the Home Of Love will return. Terry Bickers has declined to participate within the coming Home Of Love American tour, so frontman Man Chadwick is placing collectively a brand new band for the event. Take a look at the dates beneath.

TOUR DATES:

5 / 06 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

5 / 07 – Jersey Metropolis, NJ @ White Eagle Corridor

5 / 08 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

5 / 10 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

5 / 11 – Chicago, IL @ Subterrean

5 / 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

5 / 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Theater

5 / 16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

5 / 17 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

5 / 19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

5 / 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Half Time Punks Anniversary