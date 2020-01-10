The iconic character you didn’t know died in Rise of Skywalker

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Study Extra.

Disney/Lucasfilm

Comprises spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker

J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been in theaters for a number of weeks now, and as the divisive closing chapter within the Skywalker saga retains racking up the large bucks at field workplaces worldwide, the blood on Abrams’ fingers continues to mount. No, we’re not speaking concerning the blood of the complete franchise — we’re speaking concerning the blood of a few of the franchise’s most iconic characters.

The checklist of mates and foes who who met their finish in The Rise of Skywalker is surprisingly lengthy because it stands — and due to StarWars.com author Bryan Younger, we now know one other character has joined it. The newest confirmed casualty of The Rise of Skywalker carnage is an all-time fan favourite who has featured prominently within the franchise since 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The character in query? Everybody’s favourite fussy, gill-faced resister Nien Nunb.

Younger took to Twitter to memorialize the noble Nien Nunb in a publish that wound up catching the attention of The Rise of Skywalker novelization writer Rae Carson, who responded with a easy “RIP Nien” earlier than additional confirming the character’s demise. “Yeah, I think it’s pretty clear from the movie (upon careful watching), so I feel comfortable confirming,” she tweeted.

Some followers have been fast to name Younger and Carson’s statements into query, arguing that if there was no physique proven, then there isn’t any affirmation of demise. Others known as upon Mike Quinn, the actor and puppeteer who carried out Nien Nunb throughout all 4 movies wherein he seems, to verify that Nien really survived. Nevertheless, Younger famous that Quinn must be let in on the proper data, which is evidently that Nien died in The Rise of Skywalker.