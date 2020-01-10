The iconic character you didn’t know died in Rise of Skywalker

Disney/Lucasfilm
Comprises spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker
J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been in theaters for a number of weeks now, and as the divisive closing chapter within the Skywalker saga retains racking up the large bucks at field workplaces worldwide, the blood on Abrams’ fingers continues to mount. No, we’re not speaking concerning the blood of the complete franchise — we’re speaking concerning the blood of a few of the franchise’s most iconic characters.
The checklist of mates and foes who who met their finish in The Rise of Skywalker is surprisingly lengthy because it stands — and due to StarWars.com author Bryan Younger, we now know one other character has joined it. The newest confirmed casualty of The Rise of Skywalker carnage is an all-time fan favourite who has featured prominently within the franchise since 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The character in query? Everybody’s favourite fussy, gill-faced resister Nien Nunb.
Younger took to Twitter to memorialize the noble Nien Nunb in a publish that wound up catching the attention of The Rise of Skywalker novelization writer Rae Carson, who responded with a easy “RIP Nien” earlier than additional confirming the character’s demise. “Yeah, I think it’s pretty clear from the movie (upon careful watching), so I feel comfortable confirming,” she tweeted.
Some followers have been fast to name Younger and Carson’s statements into query, arguing that if there was no physique proven, then there isn’t any affirmation of demise. Others known as upon Mike Quinn, the actor and puppeteer who carried out Nien Nunb throughout all 4 movies wherein he seems, to verify that Nien really survived. Nevertheless, Younger famous that Quinn must be let in on the proper data, which is evidently that Nien died in The Rise of Skywalker.
Who’s Nien Nunb?
Disney/Lucasfilm
Nien Nunb has been an important member of the Resistance staff since, effectively, the Resistance staff was nonetheless calling itself the Insurgent Alliance. A former arms supplier and smuggler, the sort-of-fish-faced Nien first appeared within the galaxy far, far-off in Return of the Jedi, and was driving co-pilot with Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) when he flew the Millennium Falcon into the stomach of the beast and destroyed the second Loss of life Star.
In case you’re amongst those that did not come to the Star Wars galaxy till the 2015 launch of The Drive Awakens, then you realize Nien for his frequent appearances along with Basic Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), as he was one in all her most trusted pilots and advisors. He traveled to the Resistance base on D’Qar and helped cease the First Order from destroying it in The Drive Awakens, rising as one in all just a few X-wing pilots who survived the battle. In The Final Jedi, Nien piloted a ski-speeder alongside Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), and the gang in the course of the harrowing stand in opposition to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and his First Order forces on Crait. Nien in the end needed to duck out of the following struggle when issues grew too intense, however following Luke Skywalker’s demise and Kylo’s retreat, he was seen escaping Crait together with his fellow Resistance members.
How did Nien Nunb die in The Rise of Skywalker?
Disney/Lucasfilm
Nien Nunb’s lofty function inside the Resistance is apparent affirmation that, not like Han Solo (Harrison Ford), who owned the Millennium Falcon when it destroyed the Loss of life Star, he really continued to struggle the nice struggle even after serving to put an finish to the Galactic Civil Conflict. So it is no shock that Nien was available for the Resistance’s closing showdown with the First Order in The Rise of Skywalker – and we now know that the legendary Insurgent pilot gave his life for the reason for good in that climactic battle, which unfolded within the skies above the Sith planet Exegol. Sadly, his demise was primarily glanced over in all of the motion — a undeniable fact that Carson appeared to verify when she talked about that she felt snug confirming Nien’s passing “upon careful watching.” Previous to Carson’s tweet, nonetheless, Younger identified that Nien was piloting the Tantive IV craft that was “blown to smithereens” within the battle.
Whereas the slightness of Nien Nunb’s demise is hardly on the identical degree because the “Leia hugging Rey instead of Chewie after Han’s death” blunder that occurred in The Drive Awakens, it nonetheless feels just like the character deserved a bit extra fanfare in his closing moments, particularly since he performed such a key function the Resistance’s victories.
Add Comment