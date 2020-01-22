The Idolmaster: Starlit Season Announced, Launching in Japan Later This Year

The subsequent entry in The Idolmaster collection is coming quickly with The Idolmaster: Starlit Season, which might be coming to Japan by way of PC and HEARALPUBLICIST four later this yr. There are at the moment no introduced plans to carry it West. On the very least, it means a bunch of recent J-pop songs might be hitting YouTube, so folks can all the time respect that.

Whereas there’s no launch date but, we do know that it doesn’t appear to be altering a lot with the components. You’ll nonetheless play as a producer for the expertise company 765 Productions, the place you’ll be taking cost of an idol group. Particularly, this idol group is made up of members from all totally different businesses, with Starlit Season letting you recruit characters from the totally different video games within the collection. The aim is to form your J-pop band up in 10 months to allow them to compete within the Starlit Season competition, after all with the aim of profitable. In spite of everything, there’s no place like first place. If you wish to see what all this singing and music appears like, you’ll be able to watch the trailer under:

The Idolmaster first launched in Japanese arcades in 2005, the place the sport had you managing a Japanese pop group. It was delivered to the Xbox 360 two years later, however once more by no means left Japan and was one of many uncommon Japanese solely Xbox 360 exclusives. Only a few video games within the collection have made their approach to the West, though in 2017 Namco Bandai did launch The Idolmaster: Cinderella Ladies Viewing Revolution within the West for HEARALPUBLICIST VR. In 2013 The Idolmaster: Shiny Festa made its approach to the West by way of iOS, however service was ended for the sport in 2016.

[Source: Gematsu]