Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry, Goran Višnjić, Robert Glenister – a slew of well-known faces have already been signed as much as make appearances within the upcoming collection of Physician Who. And now one other title has been added to the checklist.

After weeks of rumours, the BBC has lastly confirmed that The Inbetweeners star James Buckley, who performed Jay on the favored sitcom, can even play a visitor starring function within the collection.

On becoming a member of the forged, Buckley mentioned, ““It was surreal to be on such an iconic show and I’m really happy to be part of something so well loved. Hope everyone enjoys it!”

Matt Strevens, the present’s government producer, added, ““It was a real thrill to welcome James to the cast, his dramatic and comic talents are put to fine use in this action packed episode.”

It’s not but clear who Buckley will play within the collection, or which episode he’ll seem in. Let the hypothesis start…

Physician Who returns on New Yr’s Day at 6:55pm on BBC One