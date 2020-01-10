The incredible moment an ‘upside down waterfall’ forms in Denmark

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:23 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:25 EST, 10 January 2020

That is the unimaginable second water flowed upwards – after waves have been caught in a uncommon sea vortex.

Samy Jacobsen, 41, was out strolling alongside the cliffs off Suðuroy within the Faroe Islands when he noticed a whirlwind of water rising from the waves.

He watched because the vortex of spray climbed up the facet of the 470m sea cliff – often known as Beinisvørð – and billowed on to the cliff high, on Monday.

Climate consultants stated it was a water spout – a spiraling pillar of air – which types like a twister over the water when a cliff edge spins the wind in a circle.

Samy stated: ‘I felt like going for a stroll in an space that seldom discover and I additionally wished to check out my sister’s Iphone 11 professional max which I knew might take nice photos and movies.

‘From residence I might see that the scene was undoubtedly set for excellent photos for the reason that sky and the ocean have been nearly colliding within the storm.

‘I took photos and shot just a few movies and once I shot that one it triggered the wow have an effect on for certain.

‘I noticed one thing being blown up into the air from that space earlier than however I’ve by no means investigated it although.

‘Within the neighborhood there are various small rivers that defy gravity in stormy situations and an terrible lot of sea water is blown up and travels fairly far up land.

‘So it isn’t at all times simple to inform what it’s.

‘I despatched it to some buddies and so they all thought that it was very lovely and particular.’

Greg Dewhurst senior operational meteorologist on the Met Workplace described the phenomenon as ‘spectacular’.

He stated: ‘To us right here within the operations centre it appears like a water spout (a spiraling pillar of air), which is somewhat like a twister nevertheless it types over the water.

‘The cliff edge helps to spin the wind round and we expect that is why it types fairly rapidly.

‘The climate over the world is unsettled with heavy showers and these elements collectively assist type the water spouts.

‘Water spouts are usually not too unusual throughout unsettled climate however make spectacular movies and pictures.’