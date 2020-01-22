The incredible winners of the 2019 Travel Photographer of the Year contest

The superb profitable and shortlisted photographs from the 2019 Journey Photographer of the Yr competitors have been revealed – and they’re assured to enchant, fascinate, and immediate the jaw to usually drop.

Photographers from 144 nations submitted over 20,000 beautiful photos in classes together with endangered planet, individuals and cultures, thrills and adventures and nightfall to daybreak.

With a portfolio of ‘atmospheric and numerous’ black-and-white photographs captured across the globe, newbie photographer Katy Gomez Catalina, from Spain, scoops the highest prize and the title of Journey Photographer of the Yr 2019.

Younger Journey Photographer of the Yr 2019 is 11-year-old Indigo Larmour – one of many youngest-ever entrants to take the crown. The teenager, who’s Irish, gained over the worldwide panel of judges with the pictures she snapped throughout travels throughout India.

Different superb podium photos embrace an unimaginable shot of crabeater seals resting on damaged ice in Antarctica, an enchanting picture of a band of untamed stallions within the Utah desert and a mesmerising picture of the most important waterfall within the Faroe Islands.

The profitable photographs will be seen on the Journey Photographer of the Yr exhibition at London’s Coal Drops Yard from April 7 to Might 12, 2020. They will even be on present at Chester Cathedral in June and on the Xposure Worldwide Pictures Pageant in Sharjah within the UAE in September. MailOnline Journey has kindly been granted permission to publish a surprising choice of the 177 profitable and shortlisted photographs. Scroll right down to see our picks of the bunch…

This dramatic shot reveals Lake Gosaikunda, a excessive mountain lake within the Himalayas, beneath the Milky Means. It was captured by Ukrainian photographer Yevhen Samuchenko, the runner up within the nightfall to daybreak class’s portfolio prize

Italian photographer Marco Grassi is recommended within the thrills and adventures class due to this spectacular picture of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo mountains within the Italian Dolomites. He describes the mountains as ‘a few of the most spectacular peaks in Italy’

American photographer Brian Clopp is the winner of the portfolio prize within the thrills and adventures class. This picture that he snapped reveals a band of untamed stallions strolling in the direction of a looming mud cloud on Dugway Proving Floor in Utah. He mentioned: ‘The stallions are accustomed to their harsh desert surroundings and face no matter challenges nature throws their approach’

Extremely recommended photographer Marco Grassi is pictured taking pictures in the course of the night time from the highest of one of many highest peaks on Senja Island, Norway. This image is listed within the thrills and adventures class

Amit Eshel, an Israeli photographer, snapped this candy picture of Eurasian brown bears in Oulu province in Finland. This picture is given a particular point out within the endangered planet class. Amit mentioned: ‘After a protracted wait, my efforts bore fruit and I used to be privileged to witness this lovely household of a mom and triplet wild Eurasian brown bears stepping out of the forest and enjoying on this lovely setting’

Russell Millner receives a particular point out within the thrills and adventures class for this fascinating picture of a bear and a wolf in Nanuk, Hudson Bay, Canada. The British photographer defined: ‘This wolf approached the bear, it gave the impression to be the alpha feminine. After this cautious assembly of obvious mutual respect, every continued about their enterprise, tolerant of the opposite’

Belgian photographer Alain Schroeder is the winner of the endangered planet class’s portfolio prize. This fascinating shot, taken by him in Indonesia, reveals an orangutan known as Brenda, who has a damaged arm. He defined: ‘Brenda, who’s estimated to be a three-month-old feminine orangutan, was confiscated from a villager in Aceh. The humerus bone in her left arm was fully snapped in two. Yenny, the vet, is standing subsequent to Brenda’s X-ray that reveals the damaged bone’

This heartwarming shot by Alain Schroeder, winner of the endangered planet class’s portfolio prize, was snapped on the Jantho Orangutan Reintroduction Centre in Aceh province in Indonesia. It reveals veterinarian Pandu crossing the river on a small boat carrying Diana, an eight-year-old feminine orangutan, who is ready to be launched again into the wild

A bald uakari, an endangered primate from the forests of the Amazon basin, is pictured in Iquitos, Peru. The picture, taken by Australian photographer Jason Edwards, is given a particular point out within the endangered planet class. Jason mentioned: ‘This male was confiscated from poachers and now resides with an Indian household. Given it was not raised by its mom and didn’t be taught the abilities essential to survive alone, it can’t be launched again into the wild’

Florian Ledoux is runner-up within the endangered planet class’s portfolio prize. This shot of his reveals crabeater seals resting on damaged ice within the Antarctic Peninsula after an evening feed. He mentioned: ‘Crabeater seals rely on the ice to feed, relaxation and provides delivery’

This underwater picture taken in Tasiilaq, Greenland, earns German photographer Uli Kunz a particular point out within the thrills and adventures class. He mentioned: ‘In autumn, massive icebergs could drift into the bay and get stranded in shallow areas. In winter, the ocean floor freezes, trapping the icebergs. Divers in water as chilly as -2°C can marvel at 500 shades of blue for about 30 minutes till their faces and fingers get numb, forcing the divers again to the floor’

Alexey Nikitin, an 18-year-old from Russia, is runner-up within the Younger Journey Photographer of the Yr aged 15 to 18 class. This aerial shot that he captured reveals Mesherskiy Park in Moscow within the autumn

The 459ft-tall Fossá waterfall, the most important waterfall within the Faroe Islands, is pictured left after an evening of heavy rain. The picture was snapped by Italian photographer Marco Grassi, who’s recommended within the thrills and adventures class. Irish photographer Trevor Cole is the winner of the portfolio prize within the individuals and cultures class. He captured a dramatic picture, proper, of Mundari individuals with their cattle in Terekeka County, South Sudan. He defined: ‘The bond between the tribesmen and their animals is mirrored within the tribal bond itself. The smoke, fires and mud create a scene, which is nearly biblical. The symbiotic bond between man and the cattle is a scene to behold’

The winner of the most effective single picture within the endangered planet class is Australian photographer Jason Edwards. His heartbreaking image reveals the tortured and charred stays of an African elephant on the roadside in Chobe Nationwide Park, northern Botswana. He defined: ‘It was initially slaughtered for bushmeat, however the poachers had been disturbed earlier than they may dismember the carcass’

Runner-up for the portfolio prize within the individuals and cultures class is British photographer Victoria Dempster. Pictured is one in every of her photographs of a cowboy known as Dominic in Olathe, Colorado. It reveals his pet snake wrapped round his belt buckle. Victoria says he gained the serpent on the Hotchkiss Rodeo in Colorado

The general winner of the Journey Photographer of the Yr contest is Spanish photographer Katy Gomez Catalina. Pictured is one in every of her profitable snaps, which reveals the Louvre in Paris. She mentioned: ‘It was raining and folks fashioned an ideal row to enter the Louvre Museum. The one dynamic be aware of the scene was a boy who ran throughout’

Younger Journey Photographer of the Yr 2019 is 11-year-old Indigo Larmour from Eire. This shot of hers reveals a road meals vendor in Kolkata, India. She defined: ‘Any journey wants road meals! This road snack vendor was cooking us some puffed rice’

Chinese language photographer Zhiyuan Liao is recommended within the individuals and cultures class for a portfolio of beautiful photos captured in Tibet. He mentioned of this picture: ‘Every time a neighbour, relative or buddy visits, they are going to be provided a bowl of butter tea’

Debdatta Chakraborty from India is the winner of the most effective single picture within the individuals and cultures class. He captured this fascinating picture in Kolkata, India. He defined: ‘On the day of the Chhath pageant in India, Hindus, primarily the ladies, carry out Dondi, a type of penance to appease the divinity and thereby praying for a happier future’

Indian photographer Ankit Kumar, 16, scoops the title of Younger Journey Photographer of the Yr aged 15 to 18. The judges had been impressed together with his work, together with this superb shot of clouds wrapped round timber within the Danum Valley of Borneo in Malaysia

This picture of frozen timber in Finnish Lapland was captured by Spanish-Australian photographer Ignacio Palacios. He’s runner-up within the artwork of journey class’s portfolio prize

British photographer Geoff Shoults is the winner of the most effective single picture within the artwork of journey class. His gong-luring shot reveals a walker within the Scottish Highlands

British photographer Kiran Ridley is the winner of the Journey Photographer of Yr’s Timothy Allen Pictures Scholarship Award. This recognises unique documentary journey pictures. Kiran put collectively a portfolio of photographs that included scenes of unrest in Hong Kong final yr. One picture he snapped reveals a pro-democracy protester throwing a Molotov cocktail in the direction of police throughout anti-government demonstrations, setting hearth to different protesters within the course of

Ted Lau, a photographer from Hong Kong, is very recommended within the artwork of journey class. This shot of his was captured on the Mass Video games in Pyongyang, North Korea. He mentioned: ‘For the reason that Mass Video games resumed in 2018, the entire faculty kids become involved. After months of coaching, most of them are close to skilled gymnasts’

Vibrant homes within the metropolis of Malang in Indonesia. This eye-catching shot was captured by 17-year-old Patria Prasasya from Indonesia. She is very recommended within the Younger Journey Photographer of the Yr aged 15 to 18 class