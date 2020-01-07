The Innocence Mission – “The Brothers Williams Said”

Lancaster, PA folks mainstays the Innocence Mission will launch See You Tomorrow subsequent week, and at this time we get to listen to the music that gave the album its identify. “The Brothers Williams Said” – which follows “On Your Side” and “This Boat” within the run of pre-release singles – is a powerfully wistful piano ballad tastefully decked out with horns and strings. Towards this backdrop, Karen Peris spins a narrative concerning the ache of being ignored and the glory of being really seen. Press play under and put together to be overwhelmed by magnificence.

See You Tomorrow is out 1 / 17 and could be pre- ordered right here.