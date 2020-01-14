January 13, 2020 | 9:34pm

That is the second a household got here collectively to take down a person making an attempt to kidnap their 6-year-old relative.

The startling surveillance footage, launched by the Los Angeles Police Division, reveals the would-be abductor about to seize the woman from her mom’s lap at round 7 p.m. on Jan. four exterior a pizzeria in Venice Seashore.

The woman’s uncle grabs the creep by the hair and shoulders and tackles him to the bottom, as one other male family member comes over to assist, in response to the footage, printed by native retailers.

It reportedly took six law enforcement officials to subdue the person, recognized by cops as 31-year-old Evan McLaurin-Nelson.

Earlier than allegedly making an attempt to grab the kid, the person had advised the woman’s mom that he wanted to “save her,” cops mentioned in a information launch Monday.

“They got him down, but the whole time he was just yelling out loud, ‘Save the girl, I need to save her,’” Riley Pegram, the woman’s father, advised ABC13.

Evan McLaurin-Nelson LAPD

McLaurin-Nelson is homeless, has a prolonged rap sheet, and seemed to be on medicine, cops mentioned.

The woman mentioned the expertise was terrifying.

“It was so scary,” she advised KTLA. “I was bawling my eyes out because I was scared I was going to get taken away from my mommy and daddy.”

McLaurin-Nelson was charged with tried kidnapping and resisting or obstructing police. He pleaded not responsible on Wednesday.

He has earlier arrests in each California and Nevada on fees together with false imprisonment, indecent publicity, battery and disorderly conduct.

McLaurin-Nelson was being held on $160,000 bail. His subsequent court docket look is scheduled for Jan. 20.