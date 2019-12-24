By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com

Printed: 11:14 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 11:14 EST, 24 December 2019

Animal lovers are going wild for a North Carolina-based rescue cat, insisting she’s a kitty model of Child Yoda.

Jana Aviles, a veterinary assistant and placement coordinator at Cabarrus County Animal Shelter, posted photos of ‘Yoda Cat’ on Fb on December 15 and defined that she was being handled for an business after being discovered as a stray.

The submit shortly went viral, with hundreds of individuals cooing over the cat — and a few even providing to fly throughout the US to undertake her.

Kitty crush: Animal lovers are going wild for a North Carolina-based rescue cat, insisting she’s a kitty model of Child Yoda

Meow! Jana Aviles, a veterinary assistant and placement coordinator at Cabarrus County Animal Shelter, posted photos of ‘Yoda Cat’ on Fb on December 15

Getting higher: Jana defined that she was being handled for an business after being discovered as a stray

‘I met this little cutie whereas working on the vet yesterday,’ Jana wrote. ‘She was introduced in by a rescue after she was discovered as an injured stray. She is so cute, like have you ever ever??’

She included seven photos of the photogenic feline, displaying her largely white furry physique and black head and tail.

The cat has huge inexperienced eyes, and ears that time out sideways from both facet of her head — which some commenters thought made her a lifeless ringer for Child Yoda from the favored Disney collection The Mandalorian.

Others thought the cat seems to be lots like Dobby from the Harry Potter films.

Twins: Numerous individuals suppose the cat seems to be like Child Yoda from the Disney present The Mandalorian

Free! Others suppose he seems to be like Dobby the home elf from Harry Potter

Jana later up to date, saying the cat was primarily based in Salisbury, North Carolina, is an grownup, and weights 6.5 kilos.

Although the cat is not but formally up for adoption — possible as a result of she continues to be being handled — Jana mentioned she’d been flooded with requests.

‘So many individuals have provided to journey throughout the nation to undertake this cat, and even individuals from different nations have reached out to me,’ she wrote.

Nonetheless, she urges individuals to look to their very own native shelters to undertake, as there are hundreds of thousands of pets on the lookout for properties.

‘There’s solely ONE Yoda cat, so there may be solely ONE residence on the market for her,’ she wrote.

Stats: Jana later up to date, saying the cat was primarily based in Salisbury, North Carolina, is an grownup, and weights 6.5 kilos

Well-liked: Although the cat is not but formally up for adoption — possible as a result of she continues to be being handled — Jana mentioned she’d been flooded with requests

‘There are 70 MILLION stray cats simply within the US. four MILLION cats are introduced into animal management services every year, and 1.four MILLION of these cats are euthanized every year attributable to lack of properties.

‘Everybody please verify your native shelters. I assure you that your new finest buddy is ready for you as I sort this.

‘Yoda cat could look cool, however seems to be aren’t the whole lot. For those who undertake a brand new pet due to this submit, please remark their image right here and encourage others to undertake too.’