The Jonas Brothers Enlist Their Wives To Recreate Classic Movies For ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ Music Video — WATCH!

The Jonas Brothers are celebrating the love for his or her wives with the brand new music video for What a Man Gotta Do!

The visuals, which dropped midnight on Friday, had Nick, Kevin, and Joe enlisting their respective different halves, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner to recreate scenes from basic films!

Dangerous Enterprise, Grease, and Say Something… won’t ever be the identical once more!

The JoBros truthfully couldn’t have filmed with out the J-Sisters, particularly as they sang lyrics about locking love down, one thing they’ve all been fortunate to do:

“So, what a man gotta do/To be totally locked up by you? / What a man gotta say? / What a man gotta pray? / To be your last goodnight and your first good day? / So, what a man gotta do / So, what a man gotta prove / To be totally locked up by you?”

Ch-ch-check out all of the enjoyable within the video (above) and tell us your ideas within the feedback!!