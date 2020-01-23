The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek opens up about Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comeback

The spat between Kapil Sharma and journalist Vickey Lalwani













The Kapil Sharma Present is a large hit with comedians like Kapil Sharma, Krishna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda amongst others who’ve saved the enjoyable of the present intact from years.

The present has seen plenty of ups and downs in its journey till now, be it Kapil’s conceitedness that led to the failing of probably the most profitable present of its time or Kapil misbehaving along with his colleagues on the present or stars getting upset due to his consuming behavior that led to unprofessionalism. All stated and carried out the present has emerged efficiently and is now on the very best TRP.

However nonetheless, there’s one factor that followers terribly miss and he’s Kapil’s visitor Navjot Singh Sidhu who needed to go away the present due to an notorious controversy that surrounded him and he was changed by Archana Puran Singh.

Krushna Abhishek too expressed his liking for Sidhu when requested in regards to the ongoing rumours of Sidhu making a comeback within the present. In an interview with Koimoi, he stated, “I have no idea. I admire Sidhu Ji a lot. Whatever happened, if I keep it aside, we respect and love him a lot. I don’t know that is the Channel’s call to when he will be returning but we’re having good fun with Archana Ji. We have known her for over 12 years and are collectively running a comedy show, which is not a small thing.”

Archana Puran Singh on being a part of present

Archana Puran Singh who changed Navjot Singh Sidhu had revealed how she turned part of the present. When The Kapil Sharma Present began, she was nonetheless judging Comedy Circus, the place she had seen Kapil Sharma earlier. She revealed that since she was judging that present, makers introduced on-board Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“When Sidhu went away for about two weeks, Kapil called me for two episodes. When he had to leave again for his election campaign, I was called for a couple of episodes. I was excited to be back because the backstage and onstage teams are pretty much the same as Comedy Circus. It was a sort of reunion and a lot of comfort working with Kapil and the team,” she advised DNA.