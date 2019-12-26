The Kardashian West Jenner Christmas Party Was LIT! See All The Pics & Surprising Ex Appearances HERE!

The Kardashian West Jenner Christmas celebration was wonderful once more this yr!

Hosted on Tuesday evening by super-momma Kourtney Kardashian, the bash featured every kind of high-profile and celeb friends together with a memorable musical efficiency and beautiful vacation decorations!

Along with all of the attendees, your entire KUWTK fam was current: partygoers included Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, True Thompson, Travis Scott, and Stormi Webster. Even Rob Kardashian made a uncommon look! And sure, Tristan Thompson and Younes Bendjima have been each there, too!

The occasion has change into a severe must-see each Christmas season, with A-listers and entertainers from throughout the trade stopping by to benefit from the festivities. This yr gave the impression to be no totally different, with no expense spared on lavish decorations and unbelievable meals — to not point out all of the social media content material you possibly can presumably deal with!

The Particulars…

A supply spoke to E! Information concerning the festivities, saying (beneath):

“It was very festive. They had Beignet box, a cookie stand and cocktail bay for guests to mingle and make their way around the main dining room. Tables were set up for people to sit but most people were making their way around the buffet of various foods and were grabbing plates and mingling. There was a variety of beef, chicken, mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, various salads and desserts.”

Sounds enjoyable… and filling!!!

The supply continued on, noting Rob, specifically, appeared exceptionally good — and joyful — all all through the celebration:

“He definitely lost a chunk of weight and looked thinner in his face. Rob was in a great mood and seemed happy to be there. He was mingling with friends and was even on the dance floor chatting with his sisters. He tried to be low-key for a majority of the night. Kris was excited to see him out and gave him a big hug.”

Awww! That’s so nice!

There was loads of leisure available on the celebration, too, together with Yeezy’s Sunday Service choir. However the second of the evening needed to go to Sia, who carried out Low cost Thrills and some different hits for the partygoers in a toast to her friendship with the KarJenner women:

“Kim made a candy speech beforehand, saying that Kanye has labored on this choir for some time not [sic] and put lots of effort into it and could be very happy with it. His face lit up and he was very enthusiastic about them performing … However the Kardashian-Jenner women actually love Sia. All the women have been dancing collectively. Kylie and Khloé have been dancing collectively on the ground essentially the most, having lots of enjoyable. They have been rocking out to Sia’s Low cost Thrills.”

Like it!!!

Decorations!

Listed below are a ton of pic and video highlights from the celebration, too, starting with a few of the decorations at Kourtney’s beautiful home (beneath):

” width=”750″> Kourtney positive does know tips on how to create an entrance! / (c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Completely beautiful!

Kourt considered the whole lot… after which some!

” width=”750″> Nothing like a Christmas tree hanging from the ceiling! / (c) Kourtney Kardsahian/Instagram

These are a lot better than Melania Trump‘s weird Christmas timber from a couple of years in the past, proper?! LOLz!!!

The entire home was decked out to the nines!

” width=”750″> The eye to element is outstanding! / (c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Awww! So attractive!

It’s the little issues that actually go a great distance throughout occasions like this… like a (actual, stay) elf on the shelf!

” width=”750″> There was even a real-life elf on the shelf! / (c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Anybody else suppose it appears to be like like Tyler Cameron??

Shifting on…

As we talked about (above), Sia did her factor performing through the celebration, too — and got here out all wrapped up like a present:

” width=”750″> Sia was wonderful — and really festive — throughout her efficiency! / (c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

So unique! Sia does her factor!!

Clearly, enjoyable was had by all — young and old alike!

” width=”750″> Father Kanye had a good time together with his youngsters throughout all of the performances! / (c) Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

All the household was within the vacation spirit — and it makes our hearts soften to see all the youngsters rising up so quick!!

The place did the time go?! Ha!!!

” width=”750″> Kourtney and Penelope look as lovely as could be! / (c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Really, such an evening to recollect! Particularly for the youngsters!

Kylie And Stormi

Kylie and Stormi stole the present for a lot of the evening, due to their custom-made Ralph & Russo clothes. In line with a supply who spoke to E! Information concerning the pair, the mother-daughter duo (and child daddy Travis) have been dead-set on having fun with a memorable evening collectively:

“They took turns holding Stormi and were all dancing together to the music having fun. Kylie invited Travis and made it clear she really wanted Stormi to see her mom and dad together to celebrate the holiday and was excited Travis made the effort. He’s still very much a part of the family.”

And luxuriate in it, they did — ch-ch-check it out (beneath):

And a few extra:

This pic is lovable:

” width=”750″> Kylie and Stormi have been feelin’ themselves all evening! / (c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Can’t get sufficient of it!

The Sisters Reunite!

It’s been a troublesome previous few months for all of the sisters and their struggling actuality TV empire, however they got here collectively admirably and actually confirmed out like household for the large evening!

Look by way of a few of these enjoyable clips:

” width=”750″> Additionally feelin’ herself on the Christmas celebration: Khloé Kardashian! / (c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Awww!

The three amigos!

” width=”750″> It’s been a troublesome yr for the KarJenner women, however they positive placed on a united entrance on Tuesday evening. / (c) Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Plus, can we simply speak about how good Kim appears to be like, as all the time?!

By no means a query!

Low-key, often-absent Kendall Jenner even did her factor on the celebration, as you possibly can see:

Hey, Kenny!!! Video proof, certainly!

And later within the evening, Kim obtained a loopy concept about Rob and Sia, which… hey, we’re not saying no!!!

” width=”750″> At one level, Kim Kardashian West obtained a loopy concept!!! …However perhaps it’s simply loopy sufficient to work out?! / (c) Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

LOLz!!!

May you even think about…

Tristan’s Return

In line with sources, Tristan didn’t keep very lengthy on Tuesday evening; ET stories he ducked out comparatively early and was set on avoiding footage for many of the night. However he was positively in attendance!

At one level, he posted an IG Story exhibiting off his invite together with a pic from the occasion:

” width=”750″> Tristan Thompson didn’t keep lengthy sufficient to take pics, however he did present up for the Christmas celebration! Hmmm… / (c) Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Cute!

And a bit of bit later within the evening, each photograph and video proof confirmed he was standing proper subsequent to Khloé:

pic.twitter.com/Kw704qpL7V — KhloeKardashianFans.com (@khloefandotcom) December 25, 2019

Not shocking…

The person is relentless, what can we are saying?!

Younes’ Revival

Talking of relentless, can we speak about Younes?! The male mannequin was with Kourtney your entire evening, an insider revealed to E! Information:

“They were chatting while in a group of friends and there wasn’t any excessive PDA. Kourtney was excited to see Younes. She gave him a big hug and had a smile on her face. Younes was definite flirting with Kourtney and enthralled by her.”

Fascinating…

A second supply spoke to HollywoodLife about it, too, including an intriguing angle:

“Kourtney thought it was really sweet of Younes to give Reign such a nice gift, but she really wasn’t expecting him to spend so much. She thinks it’s possible that Younes may be trying to impress her by spoiling her kids with lavish gifts, but that’s not the real way to Kourtney’s heart … [she is] not ready to make it official at this point.”

Hmmm. So what is the best way to Kourtney’s coronary heart? Inside design?!

They positive do look joyful and laid again collectively, although:

It is cuffin’ season in spite of everything! LOLz!!!

Effectively, there you’ve gotten it, Perezcious readers — the INSANE Christmas celebration! What’d ya suppose?? As large and lavish as ever, or what?!

Sound OFF about the whole lot along with your opinions and extra within the remark part (beneath)!!