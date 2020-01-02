Lucasfilm
Incorporates spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker
It is one of the well-known moments in Star Wars historical past: Han Solo (Harrison Ford) being lowered into the chamber to be frozen in carbonite earlier than being returned to Jabba the Hutt for a bounty, and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) desperately calling out to inform him she loves him. How does Han reply? No touching return of affection for this scruffy Nerf-herder, oh no. As a substitute, in his typical cocky, devil-may-care vogue, Han responds with, “I know.”
A long time after that second in The Empire Strikes Again, Han hadn’t misplaced his confidence — however this time, he is talking from past the grave in The Rise of Skywalker. Han’s personal son, Adam Driver’s Ben Solo (higher identified by his villain moniker Kylo Ren), murdered him in chilly blood in The Power Awakens — a killing that accomplished the previous Jedi apprentice’s path to the darkish aspect as he watched his father fall into the abyss. However unbeknownst to the thousands and thousands of Star Wars followers on the time, Harrison Ford and J.J. Abrams had one final trick up their sleeves: Ford agreed to make a really quick closing look in The Rise of Skywalker, exhibiting as much as lastly put his son again on the suitable path in a scene that displays the long-lasting one from The Empire Strikes Again.
Saved by his dad and mom
Disney/Lucasfilm
In The Rise of Skywalker, Kylo Ren engages in a battle with Rey (Daisy Ridley) atop the remnants of the Death Star. Simply when Kylo’s about to strike Rey down, his mom, Leia, makes use of the final little bit of her Power energy to succeed in out to her wayward son. The connection stops Kylo in his tracks, permitting Rey to get the higher hand and mortally wound him. As a substitute of permitting him to die, nevertheless, Rey she makes use of her Power therapeutic talents to sew Kylo’s wound again collectively, then escapes on his ship whereas he processes the truth that she has simply saved his life. Whereas Kylo has a disaster of confidence, not sure whether or not to proceed on his darkish aspect path or return to the sunshine, he hears a well-recognized voice behind him: that of his father.
With Han having died years earlier by the hands of the younger villain, and having not been a Jedi who would have been capable of learn to come again as a Power ghost, the determine that stands earlier than Kylo is solely a figment of his reminiscence come again to talk with him. Kylo makes use of the second change what he would do to his father of their closing assembly, echoing the precise phrases he used earlier than killing him in The Power Awakens: “I know what I have to do, but I don’t know if I have the strength to do it.”
However this time, he makes use of the phrases as a prelude to lastly shedding the pores and skin of Kylo Ren and tossing his Sith saber into the raging waters across the fallen Death Star.
Han Solo’s well-known “I know” line
Lucasfilm
Earlier than he can let his dad go, nevertheless, Kylo has to inform him one thing. Besides, he cannot fairly get the phrases out. “Dad,” he says, leaving the remaining unstated.
Whether or not the phrases he needed to say had been “I’m sorry” or “I love you” will seemingly be up for debate for years to come back given their true closing encounter — but it surely issues not that Kylo could not truly say them, as a result of Han completed the sentiment for his son. Echoing his phrases to Leia a long time earlier as he was about to be frozen in carbonite, Han appears to be like at his son one final time and, with out hesitating within the susceptible second to let his son wrestle to say the phrases, responds as soon as once more with “I know,” earlier than caressing Kylo’s cheek and disappearing for good.
The alternate is all Kylo must revert absolutely again to Ben Solo, realizing his flip to the darkish aspect has price not solely his father his life, but in addition now his mom hers as effectively. Han Solo, stuffed with his traditional confidence, is lastly capable of set his son on the trail to redemption he tried to show him in the direction of in his closing moments alive. It is a second Han Solo’s followers from the final 4 a long time will respect as simply so essentially him.
Add Comment