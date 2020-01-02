Disney/Lucasfilm

In The Rise of Skywalker, Kylo Ren engages in a battle with Rey (Daisy Ridley) atop the remnants of the Death Star. Simply when Kylo’s about to strike Rey down, his mom, Leia, makes use of the final little bit of her Power energy to succeed in out to her wayward son. The connection stops Kylo in his tracks, permitting Rey to get the higher hand and mortally wound him. As a substitute of permitting him to die, nevertheless, Rey she makes use of her Power therapeutic talents to sew Kylo’s wound again collectively, then escapes on his ship whereas he processes the truth that she has simply saved his life. Whereas Kylo has a disaster of confidence, not sure whether or not to proceed on his darkish aspect path or return to the sunshine, he hears a well-recognized voice behind him: that of his father.

With Han having died years earlier by the hands of the younger villain, and having not been a Jedi who would have been capable of learn to come again as a Power ghost, the determine that stands earlier than Kylo is solely a figment of his reminiscence come again to talk with him. Kylo makes use of the second change what he would do to his father of their closing assembly, echoing the precise phrases he used earlier than killing him in The Power Awakens: “I know what I have to do, but I don’t know if I have the strength to do it.”

However this time, he makes use of the phrases as a prelude to lastly shedding the pores and skin of Kylo Ren and tossing his Sith saber into the raging waters across the fallen Death Star.