The Lady in the Van – review

The Girl within the Van ★★★



10.45pm BBC2 on Monday 23rd December

This can be a true story, tailored from a play by Alan Bennett. It tells of Mary Shepherd (Maggie Smith). An eccentric outdated lady whose residence was a dilapidated van which, within the 1970s, she parked, uninvited, within the driveway of Bennett’s London residence and saved there for fifteen years. The van stank and so did she. Bennett (precisely portrayed by Alex Jennings) is clearly not happy about this, significantly after she makes a god-awful mess in his home. However on the identical time, as a author, he can see her as supply materials. The story is advised from Bennett’s perspective as he investigates Shepherd’s background and discovers each that she will not be who she claims to be but additionally that in, because it have been, a earlier existence had a probably glamorous however in the end slightly tragic life. Maggie Smith, as ever, is on nice kind.