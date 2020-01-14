Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Study Extra.

Disney

When Disney followers really feel they have been wronged, they are not apt to let it go.

Throngs of them strapped on their mouse ears and took to the web to protest the truth that Frozen 2, the well-received sequel to the 2013 smash hit Frozen, did not garner an Oscar nomination for Greatest Animated Movie. The flick was certainly one of a number of notable releases to get the chilly shoulder from the Academy.

Simply in case the Frozen films aren’t in your radar, it may be useful to know that the unique movie turned an absolute cultural phenomenon on the energy of its creative story, dazzling animation, and one very, very catchy music (“Let It Go,” written by the husband and spouse staff of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and carried out by the movie’s star Idina Menzel). The movie was not solely nominated for Greatest Animated Movie, it gained, beating out such stiff competitors as Despicable Me 2 and The Croods.

In fact, it is also value noting that Frozen went on to grow to be the highest-grossing animated film of all time, so maybe it simply had a stronger maintain on the general public’s creativeness. It held that title till final yr, when it was overwhelmed… by Frozen 2. A lot for that excuse.

Regardless of being obtained rapturously by followers and sporting animation which was someway much more eye-popping than its predecessor, Frozen 2 obtained one paltry nomination, for Greatest Authentic Tune (“Into the Unknown,” additionally written by Anderson-Lopez and Anderson). The shortage of affection had the web lots irate, and because the web is wont to do, it voiced its collective opinion loudly and with most snark.

