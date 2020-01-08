The Latest: Turkish Air cancels all flights to Iran, Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The most recent on U.S.-Iran tensions after the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s high basic (all instances native):

eight:45 p.m.

Turkey’s nationwide airline has briefly cancelled flights to Iran and Iraq.

The official Anadolu information company stated Wednesday that Turkish Airways flights can be suspended as a precaution till 1800 GMT Thursday.

Turkish Airways flights is not going to use Iraqi and Iranian airspaces throughout this time and planes would change their routes, the company stated.

Business airways are rerouting flights all through the Center East to keep away from potential hazard throughout heightened tensions between america and Iran.

Additionally Wednesday, a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed shortly after taking off from Iran’s capital killing 167 passengers and 9 crew members simply hours after Iran’s ballistic missile assault. Iranian officers stated they suspected a mechanical situation.

eight:12 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s going to ask NATO to turn out to be far more concerned within the Center East.

Trump spoke throughout an deal with Wednesday from the White Home after Iran struck again at america for killing its strongest navy commander.

Trump has regularly criticized NATO as out of date and has inspired members to beef up their navy spending.

He cited extra reliance on NATO whereas additionally in search of to emphasise U.S. navy power. He stated American navy and financial power is the very best deterrence to conflict.

Trump additionally used his deal with to talk on to Iran, saying “we want you to have a future and a great future.”

He stated america is able to embrace peace and all who search it.

eight:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will instantly impose new sanctions on Iran in response to its missile assaults on navy bases in Iraq that home American troops.

In an deal with to the nation Wednesday, Trump stated these new “powerful sanctions” will stay till Iran abandons its nuclear ambitions and ends its help for terrorism.

Trump additionally stated he would ask NATO to turn out to be extra concerned within the Center East. That appears to point continued U.S. involvement within the area regardless of Trump’s need to withdraw troops from what he calls “endless wars.”

On the similar time, Trump says the United State is “ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”

eight:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the American individuals must be “extremely grateful and happy” that no People have been harmed when Iran launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops early Wednesday.

Trump says Iran “appears to be standing down” and is crediting an early warning system “that worked very well” for the truth that no People or Iraqis have been killed.

The launch was Tehran’s most brazen direct assault on America because the 1979 seizing of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and got here days after Trump approved the focused killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the pinnacle of Iran’s elite Quds Pressure.

Iran had pledged to retaliate, bringing the 2 international locations nearer to the brink of conflict.

Trump added: “We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!”

7:55 p.m.

Oxfam says it’s limiting its humanitarian work in Iraq because of severe safety issues following Iranian missile assaults on navy bases internet hosting U.S. troops there.

Oxfam’s Iraq nation director stated in an announcement Wednesday that humanitarian work, together with money support, had been suspended in some areas of the nation owing to journey difficulties and checkpoints on in distant areas. It added that some Oxfam workers had been relocated to different areas over fears of extra violence.

Andres Gonzalez Rodriguez added that if the group was compelled to proceed the suspension of support for just a few weeks, “100,000 of the most vulnerable people will be affected.”

Oxfam runs 26 packages in 5 Iraqi governorates offering water and sanitation, meals, money and safety help, the assertion stated.

7:45 p.m.

The U.N.’s head Antonio Guterres is renewing his “passionate appeal for peace,” stressing that the world can not afford a conflict within the Persian Gulf.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric reiterated on Wednesday the secretary-general’s attraction to world leaders to “stop escalation” and “re-start dialogue.”

His attraction adopted Iran’s ballistic missile launches at two bases in Iraq the place U.S. troops are primarily based, that was in response to the U.S. killing of the highest Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani earlier this week.

The U.N. says Guterres is constant contacts with key events, stressing: “It is our common duty to make every effort to avoid a war in the Gulf that the world cannot afford.”

7:25 p.m.

Denmark’s prime minister says it would relocate a few of its 141 troops in Iraq to neighboring Kuwait.

Mette Frederiksen added Wednesday that Danish forces will “continue” with their mission “to counter the Islamic State” in Iraq, forsaking “30-40” troops.

Frederiksen informed a information convention that the transfer was non permanent, with out offering additional particulars.

She added: “We are deeply worried about the situation.”

There are 133 Danish troops at Ain al-Asad air base the place they practice and advise Iraqi forces. The bottom was hit early Wednesday by an Iranian missile assault however no Danish forces have been wounded, the prime minister stated.

On high of that there are eight Danish troopers with the NATO mission in Iraq in Baghdad which have already been moved to Kuwait.

7:15 p.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a joint assertion after a closed-door assembly on Mideast safety are warning that the additional use of drive “would lead to a new cycle of instability and would eventually damage everyone’s interests.”

Their assertion Wednesday expressed deep concern concerning the escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Iran after Tehran fired ballistic missiles at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces.

Iran retaliated after the U.S. killed its high basic in a drone strike final week, which Erdogan and Putin known as “an act undermining security and stability in the region.”

The Turkish and Russian leaders stated they’ve “always been against foreign interventions, unilateral military actions and sectarian conflicts” and so they known as for de-escalation and diplomacy.

Erdogan additionally vowed to work diplomatically to calm hovering tensions between Washington and Tehran, saying that “no one has the right to throw the region, especially Iraq, into a new ring of fire for their personal gain.”

7 p.m.

The United Arab Emirates is in search of to allay issues it has been impacted or is a goal in tensions between its ally america and its regional neighbor Iran.

The Overseas Ministry on Wednesday stated tensions within the area “will not affect citizens, residents or visitors.” It burdened that sectors throughout the nation are working usually.

Additionally Wednesday, the monetary and vacationer hub of Dubai stated rumors being circulated relating to safety threats concentrating on the emirate are faux and haven’t been issued from any official Iranian authorities supply.

The UAE, which has supported most strain on Iran, has known as for de-escalation.

6:40 p.m.

The White Home says President Donald Trump plans to handle the nation at 11 a.m. native time Wednesday (1600 GMT).

Trump faces one of many best assessments of his presidency now that Iran has launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. It was Iran’s most brazen assault on America because the 1979 seizing of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

Iran’s missile strikes have been in retaliation for final week’s American drone strike that killed Iran’s high basic. Trump huddled together with his nationwide safety advisers to weigh a response.

Prime Senate Democrats are citing “deep concern” concerning the lack of knowledge coming from the Trump administration concerning the Iran operation.

6:25 p.m.

Pakistan’s prime minister has burdened the necessity to take speedy steps to de-escalate tensions within the Center East.

In a Twitter publish, Imran Khan added that he’s sending his international minister to Iran, Saudi Arabia and United States to satisfy with counterparts. Regional tensions stay excessive after Iran fired missiles at two bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces in retaliation for the U.S. killing of its high navy commander.

Throughout a gathering Wednesday with Oman’s minister for non secular affairs, the Pakistani chief reiterated that his nation is not going to be a part of any battle within the area.

Additionally Wednesday, Pakistan’s navy stated the U.S. protection secretary has mentioned the Center East state of affairs with Pakistan’s military chief, saying Washington doesn’t need to search a battle however will reply forcefully if essential.

5:45 p.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned what he known as Iran’s “reckless and dangerous” missile assaults on bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. troops, and he known as for “urgent de-escalation” by Tehran and Washington.

Johnson additionally stated Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander killed in a U.S. airstrike final week, “had the blood of British troops on his hands.”

Britain’s primary opposition Labour Social gathering has prompt the U.S. could have damaged worldwide legislation by killing Soleimani.

Johnson informed British lawmakers on Wednesday that “the strict issue of legality is not for the U.K. to determine since it was not our operation. But I think most reasonable people would accept that the United States has the right to protect its bases and its personnel.”

The Trump administration alleges that Soleimani had been plotting new assaults simply earlier than he was killed.

5:30 p.m.

Iraq’s presidency has condemned Iranian missile strikes on two Iraqi navy bases internet hosting U.S. troops, reiterating its rejection of breaches of Iraq’s sovereignty.

Barham Saleh’s workplace additionally stated in an announcement that the destiny of U.S. troops in Iraq is an inner matter primarily based on authorized agreements to fight the Islamic State group.

The assertion provides that Iraq “has previously declared its refusal to be a starting point for aggression against any country, and also refuses to be a source of threat to any of its neighbors.”

The Iraqi prime minister has publicly stated U.S. troops should depart after a drone strike killed Iran’s high navy commander in Baghdad, and parliament has handed a non-binding decision pushing for withdrawal.

5:10 p.m.

NATO secretary basic Jens Stoltenberg has condemned Iran’s missile strike in opposition to U.S. forces in Iraq, whereas a NATO official says there have been no casualties among the many navy alliance’s personnel within the nation.

The Iraqi mission consists of a number of hundred workers from allied nations and non-NATO international locations.

In a message to The Related Press, the NATO official who was not approved to talk publicly stated they have been “keeping the situation under close review.”

In the meantime, in a message posted on Twitter, Stoltenberg urged Iran to chorus from additional violence.

NATO final week stated it had suspended a coaching mission for Iraqi troopers after the U.S. killing of high Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Stoltenberg stated allies stay dedicated to the coaching mission in Iraq.

four:50 p.m.

An official says the Cyprus authorities has accepted a U.S. request to briefly deploy a “rapid reaction” group to assist evacuate personnel from U.S. diplomatic missions in close by international locations if wanted.

Cyprus authorities spokesman Kyriakos Koushios stated Wednesday the group additionally can be tasked with evacuating U.S. civilians from the area within the occasion of an emergency. The event comes after Iran fired greater than 20 missiles in a single day at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran’s high navy commander.

Koushios stated the east Mediterranean island nation granted permission as a part of its long-standing coverage to supply help to missions of a humanitarian nature following requests from non-European Union member international locations.

He stated Cyprus has wonderful relations with japanese Mediterranean and Center Jap nations.

four:10 p.m.

Turkey’s international minister will go to Iraq on Thursday as a part of diplomatic efforts to “alleviate the escalated tension” within the area, a ministry assertion stated.

Overseas Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu additionally spoke together with his Iranian counterpart Wednesday after Iran fired greater than 20 missiles in a single day at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran’s high navy commander final week in Baghdad.

Turkey has known as for calm and expressed concern about regional safety after the U.S. drone strike. Turkey shares a border with Iran and Iraq and is engaged militarily in northern Iraq in opposition to Kurdish militants.

three:50 p.m.

Slovenia’s protection ministry says its six troopers stationed in northern Iraq with a German-led coaching mission can be evacuated after their base got here underneath Iran’s missile assault in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran’s high basic.

The Slovenian ministry stated Wednesday the troopers have been unharmed within the assault close to Irbil as they have been within the base’s shelter through the strike.

The ministry stated the evacuation can be carried out “in cooperation with the German partners.” It didn’t say the place the troopers will go.

three:30 p.m.

The Syrian authorities is expressing full solidarity with Iran, saying Tehran has the appropriate to defend itself “in the face of American threats and attacks.”

The international ministry stated in an announcement Wednesday that Syria holds the “American regime responsible for all the repercussions due to its reckless policy and arrogant mentality.”

The assertion got here after Iran fired greater than 20 missiles in a single day at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran’s high navy commander final week in Baghdad.

Syria is Iran’s strongest ally within the Arab world, and Tehran despatched hundreds of Iran-backed fighters to hitch President Bashar Assad’s forces within the nation’s civil conflict.

three:10 p.m.

One analyst says Iran’s missile strike in opposition to U.S. forces in Iraq was “the smallest attack that Iran could carry out while at the same time being able to say they got revenge.”

Peter Viggo Jakobsen, an affiliate professor with the Royal Danish Protection Faculty, added Wednesday that Iran has “done all that is possible to avoid American casualties. If what we hear is correct, they have warned the Americans in advance.”

He informed Denmark’s TV2 channel the Iranians are doing all they’ll to keep away from an American navy response as harsh as President Donald Trump has promised.

“I would be deeply surprised if the Americans choose to respond militarily again,” he stated.

2:30 p.m.

Italy has condemned Iran’s missile strikes in opposition to the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq and repeated its name for de-escalation of tensions.

Italy has some 900 troops in Iraq, primarily based in Baghdad and Irbil, which are concerned in coaching Iraqi troops and in combating the Islamic State group.

There was no report from any member of the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq about casualties amongst their forces.

After a U.S. drone strike killed Iran’s high basic final week, Italian information studies stated Italy had transferred some troops from a Baghdad base to a safer location.

Italy’s Overseas Ministry once more urged European allies to work for dialogue, in line with an announcement.

2:15 p.m.

The Iraqi prime ministry says Iran notified Iraq shortly after midnight that its response to the killing of its high navy commander had begun, and that retaliation can be restricted to places the place the U.S. navy is current.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s workplace stated in an announcement Wednesday that Iraq was concurrently knowledgeable by the People that navy bases in Ain al-Asad and Irbil have been underneath missile assault.

The workplace says it has obtained no studies of casualties on the Iraqi facet and has not been formally notified of any losses among the many U.S.-led coalition.

“Iraq refuses any violation of its sovereignty and any attacks on its territory,” the assertion stated.

It added that Iraq is doing all the pieces in its energy to include the state of affairs to keep away from a “devastating all-out war.”

2:05 p.m.

Poland’s Overseas Ministry says its ambassador to Iraq, Beata Peksa, has been evacuated to Poland for safety causes amid the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The evacuation was at Britain’s request as a result of Poland’s diplomatic mission is positioned within the British Embassy.

In line with Poland’s Overseas Ministry solely the ambassador was evacuated whereas its embassy in Baghdad continues its work.

Poland is certainly one of a number of European international locations that has stated their troops in Iraq weren’t harmed within the Iranian missile strike in a single day that focused two navy bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

1:55 p.m.

Chinese language media studies say state oil firm China Nationwide Petroleum Company has evacuated about 20 workers from the West Qurna-1 oil discipline in Iraq because of the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

No particulars got, and firm spokespeople couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.

The information adopted the Iranian missile strike that focused two navy bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. The assault was in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed Iran’s high commander final week close to the Baghdad airport.

1:45 p.m.

The U.S. Embassy in Jordan has issued a safety warning to American authorities personnel to keep away from “non-essential” actions following the Iranian missile strike that focused two navy bases in neighboring Iraq housing U.S. troops.

In a tweet Wednesday, the embassy says that “out of an abundance of caution” American kids must also be saved dwelling from faculty. The embassy in Amman stays open.

1:30 p.m.

Anti-government protesters in Iraq have set fires and closed streets close to Baghdad’s Tahrir Sq. throughout an illustration in opposition to the Iranian missile strike that focused two navy bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

The Iranian assault was in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed high Revolutionary Guard commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani final week close to the Baghdad airport.

About 100 protesters took half in Wednesday morning’s demonstration close to Tahrir, the epicenter of Iraq’s protest motion. The protesters carrying Iraqi flags shouted “Iran out, out!” earlier than they have been dispersed by safety forces.

The protesters who rose up in opposition to their nation’s ruling elite in October, accusing them of corruption, have additionally been revolting in opposition to neighboring Iran’s navy and political involvement.

1:20 p.m.

Finland’s protection forces say they obtained advance warning of the Iranian missile strike in opposition to bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. troops.

The protection forces gave no particulars Wednesday, Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported.

They added that Finnish troops on the base in Irbil that was focused have been have been protected in a bomb shelter and weren’t damage. Irbil is the capital of Iraq’s self-governing Kurdish area.

12:55 p.m.

British Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab has condemned the Iranian missile strike in opposition to bases internet hosting coalition forces in Iraq and urged Iran to chorus from additional navy motion.

The Ministry of Protection stated Wednesday there have been no British casualties within the assault launched in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran’s high Revolutionary Guard commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad final week.

U.S. officers have stated there aren’t any speedy studies of U.S. casualties.

“We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation,” Raab stated. “A war in the Middle East would only benefit Daesh (the Islamic State group) and other terrorist groups.” Coalition forces are in Iraq to coach native forces to battle the extremists.

Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the protection committee through the earlier Parliament, informed the BBC it might be “extremely welcome” if Iran’s motion marked the tip of tensions and either side might “get back to talking.”

12:05 p.m.

China’s international ministry is expressing concern concerning the spike in tensions within the Center East and says it hopes issues can swiftly “cool off.”

Overseas Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang informed reporters Wednesday that Beijing has known as for restraint by all sides and is in shut session with the governments concerned, together with on the United Nations and thru China’s embassy in Baghdad.

He spoke after the Iranian missile strike at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces however didn’t deal with it immediately.

Geng additionally accused the U.S. of abusing the rights of individuals within the area by its navy actions.

11:50 a.m.

Germany has condemned the Iranian missile strike at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces.

Protection Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer stated Wednesday the federal government “rejects this aggression in the sharpest possible terms.”

She informed German public broadcaster ARD that “it’s now notably as much as the Iranians to not have interaction in additional escalation.’

Not one of the German troops stationed in Iraq have been injured.

It joined a number of European international locations in saying their troops in Iraq weren’t harmed, together with France, Poland, Denmark and Finland.

11:35 a.m.

No less than one missile from the Iranian strike in opposition to U.S. forces in Iraq on Wednesday landed in a discipline close to Bardarash, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Irbil, the capital of Iraq’s self-governing Kurdish area.

An Iraqi Kurdish channel, Rudaw TV, confirmed video of police inspecting the impression website and eradicating shrapnel.

No casualties have been reported however residents stated the earth shook upon impression, and one man was seen cleansing up slight harm to his home on a close-by avenue.

The Kurdish area hosts American navy forces at its primary airport simply outdoors Irbil.

11:15 a.m.

Iranian Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an deal with to the nation says “we slapped them (Americans) on the face last night” with a missile strike “but military action is not enough.”

He spoke hours after the strike at navy bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces. The strike was in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran’s high navy commander in Baghdad.

Khamenei added that the “corrupt presence of the U.S. in the region should come to an end,” saying it has prompted conflict, division, and destruction.

Iran’s supreme chief additionally invoked the virtues of the slain commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, saying he was a “great, brave warrior” and “dear friend to us.” Enormous crowds in Iran have mourned Soleimani’s loss of life final week within the airstrike in Baghdad.

10:45 a.m.

A Russian lawmaker warns battle between the U.S. and Iran may result in a nuclear conflict.

The feedback by Vladimir Dzhabarov, lawmaker with Russia’s higher home of parliament, on Wednesday adopted an Iranian missile strike at navy bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces. The strike was in retaliation for the U.S. killing Iran’s high navy commander in Baghdad.

“Reciprocal strikes by the U.S. and Iran may lead to an all-out war in the region,” Dzhabarov stated. “If Washington sees that it can’t achieve its goals, there’s a danger of a nuclear war.”

The Russian lawmaker stated the U.N. Safety Council ought to get entangled to stop additional escalation within the Center East.

Iraq’s navy says it had no troop casualties within the Iranian strike, and President Donald Trump tweeted that“All is well!” as casualty and harm assessments are ongoing.

10:30 a.m.

The Iraqi navy says there aren’t any casualties amongst its troops because of an Iranian missile strike at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces.

The navy stated in an announcement carried by the state information company Wednesday that the assault lasted half an hour, beginning at 1:45 a.m. native time.

The assertion stated 22 missiles have been fired. Seventeen missiles hit al-Asad air base, together with two that didn’t explode within the Hitan space west of the city of Hit. 5 different missiles hit the northern area of Irbil.

9 a.m.

The vitality minister of the United Arab Emirates says he sees no speedy shortages in oil provides, however that OPEC can be known as in if there is a matter.

“The situation is not currently a war situation,” Suhail Al-Mazrouei informed reporters Wednesday. “We are all hoping for deescalation. I think wisdom will prevail despite the tension.”

He spoke after an Iranian missile strike at navy bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces. The strike was in retaliation for the U.S. killing an Iranian basic in Baghdad.

He stated even in previous instances of conflict, the movement of oil has been maintained.

“So let’s not exaggerate what’s happening. There is no risk that we have seen to the Strait of Hormuz or the movement of oil yet,” Al-Mazrouei stated, referring to the slender waterway between the Arabian Peninsula and Iran by which 20% of the world’s oil passes by.

He spoke reporters in Abu Dhabi on the Gulf Intelligence’s UAE Power Discussion board.

Brent crude oil has jumped to round $70 a barrel amid heightened issues over tensions between Iran and america.

7:40 a.m.

Japan says it would urge governments to do their utmost to assist ease tensions following an Iranian missile strike at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces.

The strike got here in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian basic.

Japanese Chief Cupboard spokesman Yoshihide Suga stated Wednesday that his “government will coordinate with the related governments to collect intelligence while we ensure the safety of Japanese citizens in the region.”

He added: “Japan will also urge all related nations to do their utmost diplomatic effort to improve the relations.”

He stated Japan remained on monitor to quickly deploy a warship to the Gulf to assist safeguard Japanese vessels and oil tankers transiting the realm.

___

7:15 a.m.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says all of his nation’s troops and diplomatic workers in Iraq are secure after Iran’s firing of missiles at two navy bases there.

Round 300 Australian protection personnel are stationed in Iraq.

Morrison stated he spoke with President Donald Trump concerning the state of affairs between the U.S. and Iran on Tuesday throughout a name concerning the wildfires raging in Australia.

Sepaking to reporters Wednesday, Morrison stated in reference to the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani: “The United States have taken the action that they have to address what has been intelligence that they say that they received, which was putting their interests at risks and under threat.”

6:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says “All is well!” after greater than a dozen Iranian missiles have been fired at two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Trump tweets that casualty and harm assessments are ongoing however provides, “So far, so good!”

He says he can be making an announcement on the strikes Wednesday morning.

Iranian state TV says the missile strikes have been retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose loss of life final week in an American drone strike close to Baghdad prompted indignant calls to avenge his slaying.

6:05 a.m.

Iran’s international minister is looking Tuesday evening’s ballistic missile assault on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops “proportionate measures in self-defense.”

Overseas Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has additionally tweeted, “’We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

His tweet follows the missile assault in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike final week in Baghdad.

6 a.m.

Iran has buried a high Revolutionary Guard basic slain by U.S. airstrike in Baghdad after a stampede at his funeral killed 56 and Iran launched a ballistic missile assault on Iraqi bases housing American troops in response.

Officers lowered the shroud-wrapped stays of Qassem Soleimani into the bottom within the southeastern metropolis of Kerman simply earlier than 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Mourners on the grave website wailed.

Soleimani’s loss of life within the airstrikes has drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington. Iran launched a ballistic missile assault simply hours earlier on two Iraqi bases housing American troops.

5:55 a.m.

A U.S. official says there have been only a few, if any, casualties from Tuesday evening’s Iranian missile assault on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

The official spoke on situation of anonymity upfront of a Pentagon briefing.

The official says 15 missiles have been fired. Ten struck the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar province. One struck a base in Irbil in Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish area. 4 missiles did not hit their targets.

The official says the bases are nonetheless being looked for casualties.

Iranian state TV says the missile strikes have been retaliation for the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose loss of life final week — in an American drone strike close to Baghdad prompted indignant calls to avenge his slaying.

— Lolita C. Baldor

5:10 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration is barring U.S. pilots and carriers from flying in areas of Iraqi, Iranian and a few Persian Gulf airspace.

The company is warning of the “potential for miscalculation or mis-identification” for civilian plane amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The emergency flight restrictions comply with ballistic missile strikes Tuesday on two Iraqi bases that home U.S. troops.

Such restrictions are sometimes precautionary in nature to stop civilian plane from being confused for ones engaged in armed battle. The FAA says the restrictions are being issued because of “heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to U.S. civil aviation operations.”

four:30 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has briefed high Democrats in Congress on the Iranian strikes on installations in Iraq holding U.S. forces.

Aides to Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer each confirmed the lawmakers spoke with the vp by phone Tuesday.

Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer, says the New York Democrat is intently monitoring the state of affairs and is praying for the security of service members and different personnel.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted that the speaker returned a name from the vp moments after presiding over the Home.

Katie Waldman, a spokeswoman for the vp, says Pence has been in steady contact with nationwide safety officers and made calls to congressional management at President Donald Trump’s path.

three:45 a.m.

The Pentagon is confirming that Iran has launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” at two targets internet hosting in opposition to U.S. navy and coalition forces in Iraq.

Protection Division spokesman Jonathan Hoffman says “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran.”

He says the assaults “targeted at least two Iraqi military bases” at Ain Assad and Irbil.

Hoffman says the U.S. is “working on initial battle damage assessments.”

Iranian state TV says the assault was in revenge for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose funeral Tuesday prompted indignant calls to avenge his loss of life.