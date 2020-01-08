The Latest: UN chief makes dire warning against war in Gulf

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The newest on U.S.-Iran tensions after the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s high common (all instances native):

7:45 p.m.

The U.N.’s head Antonio Guterres is renewing his “passionate appeal for peace,” stressing that the world can not afford a warfare within the Persian Gulf.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric reiterated on Wednesday the secretary-general’s enchantment to world leaders to “stop escalation” and “re-start dialogue.”

His enchantment adopted Iran’s ballistic missile launches at two bases in Iraq the place U.S. troops are primarily based, that was in response to the U.S. killing of the highest Iranian army commander Qassem Soleimani earlier this week.

The U.N. says Guterres is continuous contacts with key events, stressing: “It is our common duty to make every effort to avoid a war in the Gulf that the world cannot afford.”

7:25 p.m.

Denmark’s prime minister says it’s going to relocate a few of its 141 troops in Iraq to neighboring Kuwait.

Mette Frederiksen added Wednesday that Danish forces will “continue” with their mission “to counter the Islamic State” in Iraq, forsaking “30-40” troops.

Frederiksen advised a information convention that the transfer was short-term, with out offering additional particulars.

She added: “We are deeply worried about the situation.”

There are 133 Danish troops at Ain al-Asad air base the place they practice and advise Iraqi forces. The bottom was hit early Wednesday by an Iranian missile assault however no Danish forces have been wounded, the prime minister stated.

On high of that there are eight Danish troopers with the NATO mission in Iraq in Baghdad which have already been moved to Kuwait.

7:15 p.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a joint assertion after a closed-door assembly on Mideast safety are warning that the additional use of power “would lead to a new cycle of instability and would eventually damage everyone’s interests.”

Their assertion Wednesday expressed deep concern concerning the escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Iran after Tehran fired ballistic missiles at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces.

Iran retaliated after the U.S. killed its high common in a drone strike final week, which Erdogan and Putin known as “an act undermining security and stability in the region.”

The Turkish and Russian leaders stated they’ve “always been against foreign interventions, unilateral military actions and sectarian conflicts” and so they known as for de-escalation and diplomacy.

Erdogan additionally vowed to work diplomatically to calm hovering tensions between Washington and Tehran, saying that “no one has the right to throw the region, especially Iraq, into a new ring of fire for their personal gain.”

7 p.m.

The United Arab Emirates is searching for to allay considerations it has been impacted or is a goal in tensions between its ally the US and its regional neighbor Iran.

The Overseas Ministry on Wednesday stated tensions within the area “will not affect citizens, residents or visitors.” It careworn that sectors throughout the nation are working usually.

Additionally Wednesday, the monetary and vacationer hub of Dubai stated rumors being circulated relating to safety threats concentrating on the emirate are faux and haven’t been issued from any official Iranian authorities supply.

The UAE, which has supported most strain on Iran, has known as for de-escalation.

6:40 p.m.

The White Home says President Donald Trump plans to handle the nation at 11 a.m. native time Wednesday (1600 GMT).

Trump faces one of many best exams of his presidency now that Iran has launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. It was Iran’s most brazen assault on America for the reason that 1979 seizing of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

Iran’s missile strikes have been in retaliation for final week’s American drone strike that killed Iran’s high common. Trump huddled along with his nationwide safety advisers to weigh a response.

High Senate Democrats are citing “deep concern” concerning the lack of expertise coming from the Trump administration concerning the Iran operation.

6:25 p.m.

Pakistan’s prime minister has careworn the necessity to take speedy steps to de-escalate tensions within the Center East.

In a Twitter put up, Imran Khan added that he’s sending his international minister to Iran, Saudi Arabia and United States to satisfy with counterparts. Regional tensions stay excessive after Iran fired missiles at two bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces in retaliation for the U.S. killing of its high army commander.

Throughout a gathering Wednesday with Oman’s minister for non secular affairs, the Pakistani chief reiterated that his nation is not going to be a part of any battle within the area.

Additionally Wednesday, Pakistan’s army stated the U.S. protection secretary has mentioned the Center East state of affairs with Pakistan’s military chief, saying Washington doesn’t wish to search a battle however will reply forcefully if essential.

5:45 p.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned what he known as Iran’s “reckless and dangerous” missile assaults on bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. troops, and he known as for “urgent de-escalation” by Tehran and Washington.

Johnson additionally stated Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander killed in a U.S. airstrike final week, “had the blood of British troops on his hands.”

Britain’s important opposition Labour Celebration has recommended the U.S. might have damaged worldwide regulation by killing Soleimani.

Johnson advised British lawmakers on Wednesday that “the strict issue of legality is not for the U.K. to determine since it was not our operation. But I think most reasonable people would accept that the United States has the right to protect its bases and its personnel.”

The Trump administration alleges that Soleimani had been plotting new assaults simply earlier than he was killed.

5:30 p.m.

Iraq’s presidency has condemned Iranian missile strikes on two Iraqi army bases internet hosting U.S. troops, reiterating its rejection of breaches of Iraq’s sovereignty.

Barham Saleh’s workplace additionally stated in an announcement that the destiny of U.S. troops in Iraq is an inside matter primarily based on authorized agreements to fight the Islamic State group.

The assertion provides that Iraq “has previously declared its refusal to be a starting point for aggression against any country, and also refuses to be a source of threat to any of its neighbors.”

The Iraqi prime minister has publicly stated U.S. troops should go away after a drone strike killed Iran’s high army commander in Baghdad, and parliament has handed a non-binding decision pushing for withdrawal.

5:10 p.m.

NATO secretary common Jens Stoltenberg has condemned Iran’s missile strike towards U.S. forces in Iraq, whereas a NATO official says there have been no casualties among the many army alliance’s personnel within the nation.

The Iraqi mission consists of a number of hundred employees from allied nations and non-NATO nations.

In a message to The Related Press, the NATO official who was not approved to talk publicly stated they have been “keeping the situation under close review.”

In the meantime, in a message posted on Twitter, Stoltenberg urged Iran to chorus from additional violence.

NATO final week stated it had suspended a coaching mission for Iraqi troopers after the U.S. killing of high Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Stoltenberg stated allies stay dedicated to the coaching mission in Iraq.

four:50 p.m.

An official says the Cyprus authorities has permitted a U.S. request to briefly deploy a “rapid reaction” staff to assist evacuate personnel from U.S. diplomatic missions in close by nations if wanted.

Cyprus authorities spokesman Kyriakos Koushios stated Wednesday the staff additionally shall be tasked with evacuating U.S. civilians from the area within the occasion of an emergency. The event comes after Iran fired greater than 20 missiles in a single day at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran’s high army commander.

Koushios stated the east Mediterranean island nation granted permission as a part of its long-standing coverage to supply help to missions of a humanitarian nature following requests from non-European Union member nations.

He stated Cyprus has wonderful relations with jap Mediterranean and Center Japanese nations.

four:10 p.m.

Turkey’s international minister will go to Iraq on Thursday as a part of diplomatic efforts to “alleviate the escalated tension” within the area, a ministry assertion stated.

Overseas Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu additionally spoke along with his Iranian counterpart Wednesday after Iran fired greater than 20 missiles in a single day at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran’s high army commander final week in Baghdad.

Turkey has known as for calm and expressed concern about regional safety after the U.S. drone strike. Turkey shares a border with Iran and Iraq and is engaged militarily in northern Iraq towards Kurdish militants.

three:50 p.m.

Slovenia’s protection ministry says its six troopers stationed in northern Iraq with a German-led coaching mission shall be evacuated after their base got here beneath Iran’s missile assault in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran’s high common.

The Slovenian ministry stated Wednesday the troopers have been unharmed within the assault close to Irbil as they have been within the base’s shelter in the course of the strike.

The ministry stated the evacuation shall be carried out “in cooperation with the German partners.” It didn’t say the place the troopers will go.

three:30 p.m.

The Syrian authorities is expressing full solidarity with Iran, saying Tehran has the proper to defend itself “in the face of American threats and attacks.”

The international ministry stated in an announcement Wednesday that Syria holds the “American regime responsible for all the repercussions due to its reckless policy and arrogant mentality.”

The assertion got here after Iran fired greater than 20 missiles in a single day at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran’s high army commander final week in Baghdad.

Syria is Iran’s strongest ally within the Arab world, and Tehran despatched 1000’s of Iran-backed fighters to affix President Bashar Assad’s forces within the nation’s civil warfare.

three:10 p.m.

One analyst says Iran’s missile strike towards U.S. forces in Iraq was “the smallest attack that Iran could carry out while at the same time being able to say they got revenge.”

Peter Viggo Jakobsen, an affiliate professor with the Royal Danish Protection Faculty, added Wednesday that Iran has “done all that is possible to avoid American casualties. If what we hear is correct, they have warned the Americans in advance.”

He advised Denmark’s TV2 channel the Iranians are doing all they’ll to keep away from an American army response as harsh as President Donald Trump has promised.

“I would be deeply surprised if the Americans choose to respond militarily again,” he stated.

2:30 p.m.

Italy has condemned Iran’s missile strikes towards the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq and repeated its name for de-escalation of tensions.

Italy has some 900 troops in Iraq, primarily based in Baghdad and Irbil, which are concerned in coaching Iraqi troops and in combating the Islamic State group.

There was no report from any member of the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq about casualties amongst their forces.

After a U.S. drone strike killed Iran’s high common final week, Italian information reviews stated Italy had transferred some troops from a Baghdad base to a safer location.

Italy’s Overseas Ministry once more urged European allies to work for dialogue, in accordance with an announcement.

2:15 p.m.

The Iraqi prime ministry says Iran notified Iraq shortly after midnight that its response to the killing of its high army commander had begun, and that retaliation can be restricted to areas the place the U.S. army is current.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s workplace stated in an announcement Wednesday that Iraq was concurrently knowledgeable by the People that army bases in Ain al-Asad and Irbil have been beneath missile assault.

The workplace says it has obtained no reviews of casualties on the Iraqi aspect and has not been formally notified of any losses among the many U.S.-led coalition.

“Iraq refuses any violation of its sovereignty and any attacks on its territory,” the assertion stated.

It added that Iraq is doing every part in its energy to comprise the state of affairs to keep away from a “devastating all-out war.”

2:05 p.m.

Poland’s Overseas Ministry says its ambassador to Iraq, Beata Peksa, has been evacuated to Poland for safety causes amid the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The evacuation was at Britain’s request as a result of Poland’s diplomatic mission is positioned within the British Embassy.

Based on Poland’s Overseas Ministry solely the ambassador was evacuated whereas its embassy in Baghdad continues its work.

Poland is certainly one of a number of European nations that has stated their troops in Iraq weren’t harmed within the Iranian missile strike in a single day that focused two army bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

1:55 p.m.

Chinese language media reviews say state oil firm China Nationwide Petroleum Company has evacuated about 20 staff from the West Qurna-1 oil subject in Iraq because of the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

No particulars got, and firm spokespeople couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.

The information adopted the Iranian missile strike that focused two army bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. The assault was in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed Iran’s high commander final week close to the Baghdad airport.

1:45 p.m.

The U.S. Embassy in Jordan has issued a safety warning to American authorities personnel to keep away from “non-essential” actions following the Iranian missile strike that focused two army bases in neighboring Iraq housing U.S. troops.

In a tweet Wednesday, the embassy says that “out of an abundance of caution” American youngsters also needs to be saved residence from college. The embassy in Amman stays open.

1:30 p.m.

Anti-government protesters in Iraq have set fires and closed streets close to Baghdad’s Tahrir Sq. throughout an indication towards the Iranian missile strike that focused two army bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

The Iranian assault was in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed high Revolutionary Guard commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani final week close to the Baghdad airport.

About 100 protesters took half in Wednesday morning’s demonstration close to Tahrir, the epicenter of Iraq’s protest motion. The protesters carrying Iraqi flags shouted “Iran out, out!” earlier than they have been dispersed by safety forces.

The protesters who rose up towards their nation’s ruling elite in October, accusing them of corruption, have additionally been revolting towards neighboring Iran’s army and political involvement.

1:20 p.m.

Finland’s protection forces say they obtained advance warning of the Iranian missile strike towards bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. troops.

The protection forces gave no particulars Wednesday, Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported.

They added that Finnish troops on the base in Irbil that was focused have been have been protected in a bomb shelter and weren’t damage. Irbil is the capital of Iraq’s self-governing Kurdish area.

12:55 p.m.

British Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab has condemned the Iranian missile strike towards bases internet hosting coalition forces in Iraq and urged Iran to chorus from additional army motion.

The Ministry of Protection stated Wednesday there have been no British casualties within the assault launched in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran’s high Revolutionary Guard commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad final week.

U.S. officers have stated there aren’t any speedy reviews of U.S. casualties.

“We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation,” Raab stated. “A war in the Middle East would only benefit Daesh (the Islamic State group) and other terrorist groups.” Coalition forces are in Iraq to coach native forces to struggle the extremists.

Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the protection committee in the course of the earlier Parliament, advised the BBC it will be “extremely welcome” if Iran’s motion marked the top of tensions and each side may “get back to talking.”

12:05 p.m.

China’s international ministry is expressing concern concerning the spike in tensions within the Center East and says it hopes issues can swiftly “cool off.”

Overseas Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang advised reporters Wednesday that Beijing has known as for restraint by all sides and is in shut session with the governments concerned, together with on the United Nations and thru China’s embassy in Baghdad.

He spoke after the Iranian missile strike at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces however didn’t handle it straight.

Geng additionally accused the U.S. of abusing the rights of individuals within the area by its army actions.

11:50 a.m.

Germany has condemned the Iranian missile strike at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces.

Protection Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer stated Wednesday the federal government “rejects this aggression in the sharpest possible terms.”

She advised German public broadcaster ARD that “it’s now significantly as much as the Iranians to not interact in additional escalation.’

Not one of the German troops stationed in Iraq have been injured.

It joined a number of European nations in saying their troops in Iraq weren’t harmed, together with France, Poland, Denmark and Finland.

11:35 a.m.

A minimum of one missile from the Iranian strike towards U.S. forces in Iraq on Wednesday landed in a subject close to Bardarash, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Irbil, the capital of Iraq’s self-governing Kurdish area.

An Iraqi Kurdish channel, Rudaw TV, confirmed video of police inspecting the impression website and eradicating shrapnel.

No casualties have been reported however residents stated the earth shook upon impression, and one man was seen cleansing up slight injury to his home on a close-by road.

The Kurdish area hosts American army forces at its important airport simply outdoors Irbil.

11:15 a.m.

Iranian Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an handle to the nation says “we slapped them (Americans) on the face last night” with a missile strike “but military action is not enough.”

He spoke hours after the strike at army bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces. The strike was in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran’s high army commander in Baghdad.

Khamenei added that the “corrupt presence of the U.S. in the region should come to an end,” saying it has brought about warfare, division, and destruction.

Iran’s supreme chief additionally invoked the virtues of the slain commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, saying he was a “great, brave warrior” and “dear friend to us.” Big crowds in Iran have mourned Soleimani’s demise final week within the airstrike in Baghdad.

10:45 a.m.

A Russian lawmaker warns battle between the U.S. and Iran would possibly result in a nuclear warfare.

The feedback by Vladimir Dzhabarov, lawmaker with Russia’s higher home of parliament, on Wednesday adopted an Iranian missile strike at army bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces. The strike was in retaliation for the U.S. killing Iran’s high army commander in Baghdad.

“Reciprocal strikes by the U.S. and Iran may lead to an all-out war in the region,” Dzhabarov stated. “If Washington sees that it can’t achieve its goals, there’s a danger of a nuclear war.”

The Russian lawmaker stated the U.N. Safety Council ought to become involved to forestall additional escalation within the Center East.

Iraq’s army says it had no troop casualties within the Iranian strike, and President Donald Trump tweeted that“All is well!” as casualty and injury assessments are ongoing.

10:30 a.m.

The Iraqi army says there aren’t any casualties amongst its troops because of an Iranian missile strike at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces.

The army stated in an announcement carried by the state information company Wednesday that the assault lasted half an hour, beginning at 1:45 a.m. native time.

The assertion stated 22 missiles have been fired. Seventeen missiles hit al-Asad air base, together with two that didn’t explode within the Hitan space west of the city of Hit. 5 different missiles hit the northern area of Irbil.

9 a.m.

The vitality minister of the United Arab Emirates says he sees no speedy shortages in oil provides, however that OPEC shall be known as in if there is a matter.

“The situation is not currently a war situation,” Suhail Al-Mazrouei advised reporters Wednesday. “We are all hoping for deescalation. I think wisdom will prevail despite the tension.”

He spoke after an Iranian missile strike at army bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces. The strike was in retaliation for the U.S. killing an Iranian common in Baghdad.

He stated even in previous instances of warfare, the move of oil has been maintained.

“So let’s not exaggerate what’s happening. There is no risk that we have seen to the Strait of Hormuz or the movement of oil yet,” Al-Mazrouei stated, referring to the slender waterway between the Arabian Peninsula and Iran by which 20% of the world’s oil passes by.

He spoke reporters in Abu Dhabi on the Gulf Intelligence’s UAE Vitality Discussion board.

Brent crude oil has jumped to round $70 a barrel amid heightened considerations over tensions between Iran and the US.

7:40 a.m.

Japan says it’s going to urge governments to do their utmost to assist ease tensions following an Iranian missile strike at bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. forces.

The strike got here in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian common.

Japanese Chief Cupboard spokesman Yoshihide Suga stated Wednesday that his “government will coordinate with the related governments to collect intelligence while we ensure the safety of Japanese citizens in the region.”

He added: “Japan will also urge all related nations to do their utmost diplomatic effort to improve the relations.”

He stated Japan remained on observe to quickly deploy a warship to the Gulf to assist safeguard Japanese vessels and oil tankers transiting the realm.

7:15 a.m.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says all of his nation’s troops and diplomatic employees in Iraq are protected after Iran’s firing of missiles at two army bases there.

Round 300 Australian protection personnel are stationed in Iraq.

Morrison stated he spoke with President Donald Trump concerning the state of affairs between the U.S. and Iran on Tuesday throughout a name concerning the wildfires raging in Australia.

Sepaking to reporters Wednesday, Morrison stated in reference to the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani: “The United States have taken the action that they have to address what has been intelligence that they say that they received, which was putting their interests at risks and under threat.”

6:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says “All is well!” after greater than a dozen Iranian missiles have been fired at two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Trump tweets that casualty and injury assessments are ongoing however provides, “So far, so good!”

He says he shall be making an announcement on the strikes Wednesday morning.

Iranian state TV says the missile strikes have been retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose demise final week in an American drone strike close to Baghdad prompted offended calls to avenge his slaying.

6:05 a.m.

Iran’s international minister is looking Tuesday night time’s ballistic missile assault on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops “proportionate measures in self-defense.”

Overseas Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has additionally tweeted, “’We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

His tweet follows the missile assault in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike final week in Baghdad.

6 a.m.

Iran has buried a high Revolutionary Guard common slain by U.S. airstrike in Baghdad after a stampede at his funeral killed 56 and Iran launched a ballistic missile assault on Iraqi bases housing American troops in response.

Officers lowered the shroud-wrapped stays of Qassem Soleimani into the bottom within the southeastern metropolis of Kerman simply earlier than 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Mourners on the grave website wailed.

Soleimani’s demise within the airstrikes has drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington. Iran launched a ballistic missile assault simply hours earlier on two Iraqi bases housing American troops.

5:55 a.m.

A U.S. official says there have been only a few, if any, casualties from Tuesday night time’s Iranian missile assault on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

The official spoke on situation of anonymity upfront of a Pentagon briefing.

The official says 15 missiles have been fired. Ten struck the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar province. One struck a base in Irbil in Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish area. 4 missiles didn’t hit their targets.

The official says the bases are nonetheless being looked for casualties.

Iranian state TV says the missile strikes have been retaliation for the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose demise final week — in an American drone strike close to Baghdad prompted offended calls to avenge his slaying.

— Lolita C. Baldor

5:10 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration is barring U.S. pilots and carriers from flying in areas of Iraqi, Iranian and a few Persian Gulf airspace.

The company is warning of the “potential for miscalculation or mis-identification” for civilian plane amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The emergency flight restrictions comply with ballistic missile strikes Tuesday on two Iraqi bases that home U.S. troops.

Such restrictions are sometimes precautionary in nature to forestall civilian plane from being confused for ones engaged in armed battle. The FAA says the restrictions are being issued as a result of “heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to U.S. civil aviation operations.”

four:30 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has briefed high Democrats in Congress on the Iranian strikes on installations in Iraq holding U.S. forces.

Aides to Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer each confirmed the lawmakers spoke with the vice chairman by phone Tuesday.

Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer, says the New York Democrat is intently monitoring the state of affairs and is praying for the security of service members and different personnel.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted that the speaker returned a name from the vice chairman moments after presiding over the Home.

Katie Waldman, a spokeswoman for the vice chairman, says Pence has been in steady contact with nationwide safety officers and made calls to congressional management at President Donald Trump’s path.

three:45 a.m.

The Pentagon is confirming that Iran has launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” at two targets internet hosting towards U.S. army and coalition forces in Iraq.

Protection Division spokesman Jonathan Hoffman says “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran.”

He says the assaults “targeted at least two Iraqi military bases” at Ain Assad and Irbil.

Hoffman says the U.S. is “working on initial battle damage assessments.”

Iranian state TV says the assault was in revenge for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose funeral Tuesday prompted offended calls to avenge his demise.