News

The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards

January 13, 2020
3 Min Read
This picture launched by Warner Bros. Footage reveals Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from “Joker,” in theaters on Oct. four. (Niko Tavernise, Warner Bros. Footage by way of AP)

The checklist of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards:

Finest image: “Ford v. Ferrari;” “The Irishman;” “Jojo Rabbit;” “Joker;” “Little Women;” “Marriage Story;” “1917;”; As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood;” “Parasite.”

Finest director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite;” Sam Mendes, “1917;” Todd Phillips, “Joker;” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman;” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Finest actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory;” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood;” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story;” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker;” Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

REVIEW: Todd Phillips’ “Joker” takes Batman’s nemesis to his darkest place but

Finest actress: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet;” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story;” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women;” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell;” Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Finest supporting actor: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes,”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”.

Finest supporting actress: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell.”

Tailored screenplay: “The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian; “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi; “Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; “Just Mercy,” Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham; “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig; “The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Unique screenplay: “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson; “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach; “1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns; “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino; “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Gained Han

Unique Rating: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker;” Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women;” Randy Newman, “Marriage Story;” Thomas Newman, “1917;” John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Costume design: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabit, “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Animated quick movie: “Dcera (Daughter),” “Hair Love,” “Kitbull,” “Memorable,” “Sister,”

Visible results: “Avengers: Endgame;” “The Irishman;” “The Lion King;” “1917;” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Dwell Motion quick movie: “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club,” “The Neighbors’ Window,” “Saria,” “A Sister”

Documentary quick topic: “In the Absence,” “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” “Life Overtakes Me,” “St. Louis Superman,” “Walk Run Cha-Cha.”

Unique Tune: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman;” “I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough;” “Into The Unknown,” “Frozen II;” “Stand Up,” “Harriet;” “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4;”

Worldwide movie: “Corpus Christi,” Poland; “Honeyland,” North Macdeonia; “Les Miserables,” France; “Pain and Glory,” Spain; “Parasite,” South Korea.

Movie Modifying: “Ford Vs. Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “Parasite”

Manufacturing design: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabit,: “1917” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Make-up and hairstyling: “Bombshell,” “Joker,” “Judy,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “1917”

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment