The Little Mermaid live action remake will include Part of Your World

Halle Bailey, the star of Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid dwell motion remake, has confirmed that iconic music A part of Your World, during which Ariel longs to be the place the persons are, might be included within the movie.

Bailey advised PopSugar that the well-known tune and different classics would characteristic alongside some brand-new songs written by Alan Menken – the identical man who was answerable for the unique soundtrack within the 1989 animation.

She mentioned, “I’ve been a fan of The Little Mermaid since I was 5, so those new songs are very exciting to me, as well as the old.”

Talking about her function within the movie typically, Bailey added, “It’s so overwhelming, and beautiful, and breath-taking. I’m like, ‘Wow, am I really doing this?’”

Bailey is joined within the forged by World on Hearth star Jonah Hauer-King, who will play Prince Eric.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST in December, Hauer-King expressed his pleasure at being forged, saying, “I’m so delighted to be part of it, I’ve loved the story since I was a kid so I’m delighted to be involved.”

No launch date is presently scheduled for the remake, which comes simply over 30 years after the unique, however manufacturing is rumoured to be beginning in April of this 12 months.