It’s all the time a disgrace to see a studio shut down. Nevertheless, it’s a type of issues that’s, sadly, a truth in recreation growth. It appears we now have our first studio shutting down in 2020. At this time it was introduced that Fantasy Flight Interactive, builders of The Lord of the Rings: Journey Card Sport, shall be shutting down someday subsequent month.

Information of the shutdown was introduced on LinkedIn by studio head Tim Gerritsen on LinkedIn, who had the next to say:

It’s with nice unhappiness that I’ve to report that the choice has been made to shut Fantasy Flight Interactive subsequent month. I’m pleased with the crew and the sport we’ve devoted ourselves to for the previous few years. It’s a been a tremendous journey with much more wonderful individuals. I’m going to do my finest to get my crew positioned in new positions. I’ve programmers, designers, artists, QA employees and a producer to get positioned in new roles and can do my finest to take action shortly. Moreover, I’m now open to new alternatives myself since I may also be out of a job.

Fantasy Flight Interactive solely ever put out one recreation, and that was The Lord of the Rings: Journey Card Sport. The sport was initially launched on PC, though again in November it made its option to HEARALPUBLICIST four with out a lot fanfare. There’s no phrase at the moment on what this implies for any future growth plans for the sport, nor on what this implies for the sport’s on-line providers. For many who nonetheless want their Lord of the Rings online game repair, there’s the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum that gamers can get invested in, although it’s a methods out. That’s set to launch a while in 2021 on the HEARALPUBLICIST 5, together with PC and Xbox Collection X.

