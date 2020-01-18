The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release date, trailer, platforms, and characters

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Followers of The Lord of the Rings rejoice: a brand new sport is on the best way. German sport developer Daedalic has taken on the daunting activity of making a brand new Lord of the Rings title with out utilizing any imagery from the Peter Jackson motion pictures. Why would the corporate do that, chances are you’ll ask? As a result of rights are a humorous factor.

This is the gist: WB owns the rights to the The Lord of the Rings motion pictures, however Daedalic secured the e book rights by way of proprietor Center-earth Enterprises. Because of this, Daedalic will ship a sport with solely new content material out of each necessity and to make its personal mark on the franchise.

Whereas the sport will not launch anytime quickly, the few particulars obtainable have already set excessive hopes for the Gollum-centered venture. The sport takes place earlier than Gollum seems within the books and his cut up personalities will play a big function within the gameplay. This is every little thing you must find out about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launch date, trailer, platforms, and characters.