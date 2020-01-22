The Lumineers will play Coors Field in Denver this summer

The Lumineers carry out at Mission Ballroom on Aug. 7, 2019 in Denver on opening evening at Mission Ballroom (Seth McConnell. Particular to the Denver Put up)

Colorado’s favourite folk-rock band is coming again to Denver this summer time for a present at Coors Area.

The Lumineers will play the house of the Rockies with Boulder songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov on Saturday, Aug. 29 as a part of the band’s III: The World Tour, in response to a Wednesday morning announcement from AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and each on-line ticket buy will embody a replica of The Lumineers’ new album, “III,” launched in September 2019.

The Lumineers final visited Denver to play the sold-out opening evening of the Mission Ballroom again in August 2019.

