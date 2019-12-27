News

The Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass online multiplayer test has finished

December 27, 2019
All good issues have to come back to finish and that’s no completely different for the Mario Kart Tour Gold Go multiplayer take a look at. Nintendo has introduced by way of the official Mario Kart Tour Twitter account that it has lastly come to an finish. It’s not clear whether or not it’ll return or whether or not it’s able to be rolled out to everybody quickly. We will have to attend and see what occurs!

The #MarioKartTour Gold Go multiplayer take a look at has ended. Thanks to all Gold Go subscribers who participated! pic.twitter.com/oP9obwwFer

— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) December 27, 2019

