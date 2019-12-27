The Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass online multiplayer test has finished

All good issues have to come back to finish and that’s no completely different for the Mario Kart Tour Gold Cross multiplayer take a look at. Nintendo has introduced by way of the official Mario Kart Tour Twitter account that it has lastly come to an finish. It’s not clear whether or not it’s going to return or whether or not it’s able to be rolled out to everybody quickly. We will have to attend and see what occurs!

The #MarioKartTour Gold Cross multiplayer take a look at has ended. Thanks to all Gold Cross subscribers who participated! pic.twitter.com/oP9obwwFer — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) December 27, 2019