The Masked Dancer spin-off is being developed, but is it even possible?

THE MASKED SINGER: The Flower within the “Return of the Masks: Group D” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 9 (eight:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.© 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

The Masked Singer’s reputation has soared lately, so it doesn’t come as a shock to be taught that The Masked Dancer can be being developed at Fox. However is the idea a troublesome one to make occur?

Initially created as a phase on Ellen Degeneres’ talk-show, The Masked Dancer is being was a full-fledged sequence.

In line with THR, it’s reportedly been a given a straight-to-series order at Fox, presumably because the community takes into consideration how nicely The Masked Singer has carried out for them. Two seasons have already aired and so they’ve develop into massively widespread in america. The identical will possible apply to The Masked Dancer, besides, there’s a small hurdle in the way in which.

As most followers of The Masked Singer know, the performers are wearing very intricate costumes to maintain their identities a secret all through the season. These stop the viewers and judges from deducing who the contestants are based mostly on physique sorts. The issue is that the fits are reasonably cumbersome and performers are inclined to have a troublesome time shifting round. Think about what it’ll be like for rivals to bop.

Until the costume sizes are decreased for mobility, The Masked Dancer’s manufacturing staff goes to have an issue with performances. The expertise can attempt to the very best of their skills to not fall on the stage, however intricate costumes are going to make the duty extraordinarily troublesome.

The one possibility Fox actually has is to craft elegant costumes that cater to mobility wants reasonably than visually interesting ones. Costumes can nonetheless look good, however they only gained’t have as many layers as a few of The Masked Singer’s did. Take season 2’s Flower for example.

Patti LaBelle’s petal-covered masks had a number of layers to it, offering an ideal instance of how massive a masks may be. LaBelle herself had problem eradicating the masks when it got here time, requiring help from Nick Cannon to tug the garment off. Her expertise proves how troublesome the duty of dancing in a heavy costume could be for The Masked Dancer’s contestants, and that’s one thing we have to preserve behind our minds.

The excellent news is that Fox and Ellen Degeneres have loads of time to determine the specifics of their present. The Masked Dancer doesn’t have a launch date but so any hurdles may be handled earlier than it enters manufacturing.

Are you enthusiastic about The Masked Dancer spin-off? Tell us within the feedback.