The Masked Singer: Chameleon is REVEALED after he leaves Rita Ora blushing

The Masked Singer’s Chameleon has been unmasked as frontman of The Darkness Justin Hawkins.

The rock star, 44, surprised the panel along with his unimaginable vary of vocals after ending up within the sing-off, and misplaced out to Duck within the judges vote regardless of an unimaginable soprano efficiency.

Rita struggled to cover her flustered response after Justin was unmasked, and admitted she was ‘blushing’ after he handed her a single pink rose earlier within the present.

Shock! The Masked Singer's Chameleon has been unmasked as frontman of The Darkness Justin Hawkins

After ending up towards Duck within the sing-off, Chameleon left the judges staggered along with his efficiency of True Colors in a Soprano tone.

Sadly Duck’s model of Ave Maria proved extra interesting to the panel, who selected to ship them by to the following present.

Having been eradicated, it was time for Chameleon to take away his masks, and the revelation that it was Justin left many viewers surprised.

Rita admitted she was 'blushing' after studying that Justin was behind the masks

Who’s it? Having misplaced to Duck within the sing-off, host Joel Dommett requested Chameleon to take away his masks, and the revelation left the judging panel surprised

Rita admitted she was 'blushing' after seeing it was Justin behind the masks

Rita was equally shocked and admitted she beforehand knew Justin solely as a consequence of his partying, and tried to cover her face behind her pocket book as she was ‘blushing’ by the reveal.

Many viewers rushed to social media to share their response to the revelation that Justin was the Chameleon.

One wrote: ‘So… it was Justin Hawkins, gutted he is gone by as I believe he deserved to remain over Duck.’

One other wrote: ‘Canny imagine I watched this. Much more shocked I guessed it was Justin Hawkins.’

‘Justin you smashed it on #MaskedSinger so emotional,’ a 3rd viewer posted.

‘Justin from The Darkness as Chameleon was an absolute shocker what a loopy present that is!!’ a fan wrote.

Many viewers rushed to social media to share their response to the revelation that Justin was the Chameleon

It got here after Justin left Rita delighted when he handed her a single pink rose throughout his efficiency.

The Ladies hitmaker gushed ‘awww’ as she reached out for the flower throughout his efficiency of Really feel It Nonetheless by Portugal. The Man.

The Chameleon (Justin) took a rose from the mouth of certainly one of his 4 neon psychedelic-themed backing dancers earlier than approaching the judging panel.

It got here after Justin left Rita delighted when he handed her a single pink rose throughout his efficiency whereas nonetheless disguised as Chameleon

Jonathan Ross crooned: ‘Who’re you? Who’re you?’, earlier than making an attempt to sneak a peak beneath the costume’s elaborate masks.

Reaching across the discuss present host, the Chameleon handed the rose to Rita. The pair started a flirtation after she was impressed along with his costume final week.

She beforehand stated: ‘He appears match, I by no means thought I’d fancy a chameleon!’

And Rita appeared ecstatic as she was handed her present, earlier than the Chameleon shimmied away again onto the primary stage.

The Ladies hitmaker shouted 'awww' as she reached out for the flower throughout his efficiency of Really feel It Nonetheless by Portugal. The Man

Rita appeared ecstatic as she was handed her present

She waved the flower after him as he jumped again down from the panel, adopted by his 4 backing dancers.

Throughout Saturday’s pre-recorded present, many viewers rushed to poke enjoyable on the judging panel for claiming that among the characters could possibly be A-Record stars.

Many viewers took to Twitter to share their bewilderment that Hollywood’s largest celebrities might have taken half within the present.

Throughout Saturday's pre-recorded present, many viewers rushed to poke enjoyable on the judging panel for claiming that among the characters could possibly be A-Record stars

One tweeted: ‘Rita Ora throwing some severe aspect shade suggesting world famous person Kylie Minogue could be dressed up as a bloody bee to be a contestant on #TheMaskedSingerUK.’

Whereas one other joked: ‘Hear, I am watching #TheMaskedSingerUK. And my favorite factor is when the judges guess it is an A-Record Hollywood Star. Like, Margot Robbie’s checked out her calendar and gone ‘Yeah, positive, it is award season however I will squeeze in a light-weight leisure programme on ITV1.’

A 3rd remarked: ‘I really feel like they’re guessing folks like Olivia Coleman and Emilia Clarke however it’ll grow to be somebody like Jemma Lucy or Jodie Marsh #TheMaskedSingerUK.’

‘Me ready for LL Cool J or Jamie Foxx to be revealed however it seems to be somebody who had three appearances on Emmerdale and a brief stint on CelebrityBig Brother #TheMaskedSingerUK #MaskedSinger #TheMaskedSinger,’ one other quipped.

Sensational: Duck beat Chameoleon within the sing-off, which means their id continues to be a closely-guarded secret

One other remarked: ‘why would margot robbie or emilia clarke be on a shitty british actuality present i’m DYING #TheMaskedSingerUK.’

As ever followers additionally rushed to social media to share their theories about who could possibly be hiding behind the masks, and plenty of are already satisfied that they’ve discovered the id of Queen Bee.

Tons of of viewers flooded Twitter to specific their certainty Nicola, 34, was the star beneath the bee mask- however decide Davina McCall guessed it was Nadine Coyle.

Tons of of viewers additionally flooded Twitter to claimed that Nicola Roberts was the star behind Queen Bee

The Queen Bee revealed she was a ‘lawmaker’, resulting in fan hypothesis she was the Ladies’ Aloud star.

Nevertheless, Davina stated she thought the Queen Bee might truly be Nicola’s bandmate Nadine, after the efficiency of Somebody You Cherished by Lewis Capaldi.

She stated: ‘What lady band singers are activists? I used to be pondering, Ladies’ Aloud? Nadine Coyle!’

Followers have been '100 per cent' satisfied that Queen Bee was truly Ladies' Aloud star Nicola

Choose Davina McCall as a substitute guessed the movie star behind the masks might truly be Nicola's bandmate Nadine

Viewers took to social media with screenshots from Nicola’s Wikipedia web page proving she had been an activist in each anti-tanning and anti-bullying campaigns.

One stated: ‘Queen Bee is 100% Nicola Roberts. She helped go a regulation in order that beneath 18s cannot sunbed, and banging her drum referring to ‘Beat of My Drum’ – love her! #maskedsinger.’

One other added: ‘Extra satisfied that Queen Bee is Nicola Roberts after the ‘lawmaker’ clue – she helped marketing campaign for the regulation that banned beneath 18s from utilizing tanning beds #maskedsinger.’

One added: ‘Queen Bee is 100% Nicola Roberts from Ladies Aloud! #TheMaskedSinger.’

Followers utterly disagreed with the decide after she stated she thought the star beneath the masks was truly Nadine

Followers rushed to social media to share their theories that Nicola could possibly be the star behind the Queen Bee masks

Unicorn delivered a vibrant rendition of the Lizzo hit Juice

Whereas one other fan of the present penned: ‘How can anybody say the queen bee is not Nicola when any GA fan is aware of her voice a mile off #MaskedSinger.’

One other viewer wrote: ‘Dunno why I am watching #MaskedSinger however the Bee is 100% Nicola Roberts. She campaigned for a ban on tanning beneath 18. It is her.’

‘Late the the social gathering however I’m ADAMANT that Queen Bee is @NicolaRoberts #TheMaskedSinger,’ one other stated.

Saturday’s present noticed 5 extra characters take to the stage with particular person performances, as they every tried to win over the viewers vote.

Unicorn delivered a vibrant rendition of the Lizzo hit Juice, Queen Bee carried out Somebody You Cherished by Lewis Capaldi, and Hedgehog carried out their very own model of the Take That single Shine

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday on ITV at 8pm.

Hedgehog carried out their very own model of the Take That single Shine