The Masked Singer: Footballer Teddy Sheringham is REVEALED to be Tree

Teddy Sheringham was unveiled to be Tree on Saturday’s The Masked Singer.

The footballer, 53, was made to disclose his id after judges Divina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Ken Jeong put him within the backside alongside Octopus.

He left each viewers and the panel bamboozled by his look on the present, as none of them guessed accurately.

Whereas greatest often called the eleventh-highest objective scorer within the historical past of the English Premier League, Teddy showcased a brand new vocal expertise as he belted out Will Younger’s 2002 hit Evergreen and Beautiful Day by Invoice Withers.

The England star started his profession with Millwall earlier than changing into considered one of his nation’s high strikers, enjoying in 51 internationals, and continued enjoying professionally till he was 42.

Teddy labored 24 years as an expert footballer, and whereas within the England nationwide soccer staff he scored 11 occasions.

He turned to administration after retiring, however was sacked as boss of Stevenage FC when he did not win promotion from League Two.

Previously, Teddy dated a number of youthful girls together with fashions Katie Worth and Danielle Lloyd, and had a son – now 30 – with Denise Simms.

Nevertheless, the star settled down with Kristina Andrioti, a PR employee from Nottingham, in 2007, and two years later she moved into his Essex mansion.

Earlier than he carried out, Teddy stood in entrance of a soccer objective throughout his VT as he steered he is needed to cope with ‘robust followers’ previously.

Happening to speak about his staff mates, Teddy stated: ‘I would stand solo however I am a part of a forest, it is good to know there’s somebody who’s obtained your again and I’ve obtained theirs.’

Jonathan claimed that he will need to have been both David Seaman or John Terry, whereas Rita was nonetheless satisfied that he was Peter Crouch.

Divina wasn’t as satisfied as she steered that Tree was Jaime Redknapp, however Ken was decided to show all of them improper.

He felt that Tree was Peter Shilton, as he referred to his Hand of God second throughout the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

The clues to his id, and one lie, was that his ‘greatest remorse isn’t catching a ball’, that ‘Kevin Keegan as soon as referred to as my enjoying type wood’, and that ‘folks at all times need to communicate to me about one explicit second.’

After Teddy revealed his id, followers took to Twitter to precise their dismay as they have been shocked that he had been Tree.

One viewer wrote: ‘All these clues and no-one twigged the tree was Teddy Sherringham’

Whereas one other stated that their ‘thoughts is definitely blown by that reveal.’

One other fan of the present jokingly wrote: ‘Each-time they reveal who’s behind the masks and the judges plus each single folks within the UK are like… “who”‘

Octopus opened the present, with a rendition of Bobby Darin’s Splish Splash whereas posing inside a bubble tub.

Earlier than their resounding efficiency, they gave hints as to their id by referring to ‘nonetheless studying’ however not being an ‘apprentice’, and made a £1 million record-breaking deal, whereas an image of Jason Donovan was additionally seen.

Jonathan advised the contestant: ‘What an awesome efficiency, you bought the get together began! Onerous to know who’s in there although, however good voice, sturdy voice.’

He then went on to guess that Octopus was both Kylie or Dani Minogue, or Holly Valance, as he centered on her hyperlink to Neighbours.

Rita determined to go together with her ‘intestine’ by suggesting that she was Kylie Minogue, whereas Davina felt that they have been Tyra Banks given she had been on The Apprentice.

Ken went one step additional into the style world, as he felt that ‘octopuses are married to seals’ in order that meant she could be Heidi Klum.

Happening to present two lies and one fact to the panel to trace at their id, Octopus claimed that she was ‘found on a cruise ship, used an accent coach to arrange for this present, and made [her] first million within the cosmetics business.’

After listening to this, Jonathan claimed that he would change his visitor and steered that Octopus was in reality Holly Willoughby.

Daisy went up subsequent and carried out a soulful rendition of George Michael’s I Cannot Make You Love Me.

She hinted that meals was an enormous a part of her life and had spent quite a lot of time cooking when she was rising up, whereas she additionally claimed she had skilled in a ‘prestigious faculty’ for cooking.

Rita gave her first trace, as she steered that Daisy was Milkshake hitmaker Kelis, whereas Jonathan felt that it was Mary J Blige.

Ken claimed that Daisy should be Kate Hudson, however after getting hints that Daisy was in ‘an Australian hellhole’ Divina was sure that she was Fleur East.

Monster went up subsequent to carry out Elvis Presley’s I Cannot Assist Falling In Love With You, after claiming he had a ‘love for rock n roll’ as a toddler, and was impressed by glam rock.

Regardless of the hints, Divina was nonetheless satisfied that Monster was Ceelo Inexperienced, whereas Jonathan additionally seconded that sentiment.

Rita claimed that he is perhaps Nile Rodgers given his hyperlink to bass guitars, however it was Ken who opted for essentially the most left-field reply as he guessed that he was Jack Black.

The hints have been as follows: ‘I’ve an similar twin, I had a monster hit with Calvin Harris, and I’m Ceelo Inexperienced.’

Fox was the ultimate particular person to carry out on stage, and he or she wowed together with her rendition of Donna Summer season’s On The Radio.

The contestant hinted at her previous as a dancer, whereas she additionally hinted at being in America and breaking information.

Rita steered that Fox’s clear expertise as a singer and a dancer that she was pop singer Kim Wilde.

Jonathan claimed that she could possibly be Arlene Phillips, whereas Divina felt that she will need to have been a musical theatre actor and so should be Tamzin Outhwaite.

Ken, as soon as once more, went full out together with his guess, as he steered that Fox was in reality Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Her two truths and one lie hints stated she had an ‘award-winning physique’, she had ‘been on tour with the Rolling Stones’, and that she was ‘one of many first stars of actuality TV.’

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Saturday at 7pm.