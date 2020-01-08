The Masked Singer might have just saved talent shows forever

If I’m being trustworthy, I’m stunned I’m continually speaking about The Masked Singer. Having come seemingly out of nowhere final weekend, it’s taken the nation by storm.

For individuals who haven’t seen it (the place have you ever been?) the premise is easy: A celeb fully disguises themselves in a weird and vibrant costume, sings a tune, is critiqued, after which a panel of judges attempt to guess who they’re. If the in-studio viewers don’t again them, they’re voted out and dramatically unmasked in a ritualistic ceremony.

Final weekend, two characters had their identities uncovered and in a random flip of occasions, they had been (spoiler alert) EastEnders’ Patsy Palmer and former Shadow Chancellor, Alan Johnson – a blended bunch then.

With 10 characters left to unmask, viewers throughout the nation are doing their greatest Coleen Rooney and have been dissecting every clue with astonishing care and concern.

The Masked Singer – Which movie star is behind the masks? Theories and clues revealed

What’s extra, The Masked Singer even carried out effectively within the Saturday evening rankings battle, getting 5.5 million viewers throughout its launch, beating The Biggest Dancer which had three.2 million; it even outperformed ITV’s The Voice, which managed four.6 million.

Maybe these unimaginable figures had been all the way down to the actual fact it was a model new present going up in opposition to season two of The Biggest Dancer, which admittedly struggled final 12 months too. However there appears to be extra to The Masked Singer than meets the attention.

A fast dive on Twitter and #TheMaskedSinger is filled with conspiracy theories from individuals of all walks of life; households had been introduced collectively to resolve the identification riddles and a few battle traces had been even drawn by individuals who solidly consider Chameleon is absolutely Declan Donnelly and those that assume he’s positively Alexander Armstrong.

Merely, the notion of a expertise present with such a component of thriller just isn’t solely new, it’s refreshing.

For a few years, stalwart exhibits like The X Issue have slowly been shedding viewers regardless of initially being the most-watched programmes of the 12 months. When the model tried to do one thing completely different final December with The Band, even that solely bagged four.12 million viewers for its launch present – a far cry from its heyday.

Viewers need one thing completely different and that’s precisely what The Masked Singer has given them, however what’s extra, it’s a development that’s occurring throughout the globe.

For these unaware, The Masked Singer launched in Korea initially, and bagged the likes of Ryan Reynolds (you learn that proper) for its first sequence. America shortly latched on to the concept and put out two entire seasons simply final 12 months, with the likes of T-Ache, Donny Osmond and Gladys Knight competing beneath a masks.

Because the UK model seemingly heads in the identical path and it will be laborious to not see a second season on the horizon, what can we be taught from the format?

Nicely, it’s all the time higher to take dangers. Viewers get bored extremely simple within the age of streaming and it appears Korean broadcasters is perhaps on to one thing with their daring commissioning.

Different vastly widespread Korean exhibits which appear to observe alongside the identical traces as The Masked Singer embrace “Hidden Singer”, the place a pop star and an impressionist go head-to-head and the viewers should vote who’s actual. It’s already been a success all through Asia and Italy, so it actually received’t take lengthy earlier than we’re screaming at our TVs about that one. In the meantime, “Infinite Challenge”, which is commonly thought-about Korea’s first selection present, sees celebrities compete in silly and hilarious challenges all for laughs. With main celebrities participating in Asia, it absolutely will make its method over to the UK shortly, following the success of The Masked Singer.

Maybe what we actually can be taught from the moment success of The Masked Singer and the rise of the Korean selection present throughout the globe is simply how a lot we’d like our competitors exhibits, particuarly the movie star editions, to be enjoyable and never take themselves too severely.

If a former cupboard member is keen to stand up on stage dressed as a Pharaoh and carry out Stroll Like An Egyptian to thousands and thousands of viewers then perhaps we don’t really want superstars singing their hearts out on The X Issue any extra – we’d like The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer continues subsequent Saturday 11th January at 7pm on ITV