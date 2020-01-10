The Masked Singer new guest judge confirmed by Davina McCall

The Masker Singer decide Davina McCall has revealed that legendary singer Donny Osmond will probably be becoming a member of the present for 2 weeks, changing panellist Ken Jeong.

Talking on This Morning, the previous Massive Brother host defined that Osmond was filling in whereas Jeong was away — and that the singer had actually made his mark with some barbed critiques.

“I have to say to you, Donny Osmond came on the panel as a guest as Ken couldn’t make it for two weeks. He was quite tough. He was slightly critiquing. I thought, ‘Get you, Donny!’,” McCall stated.

The Masked Singer has a reasonably easy premise: a bunch of celebrities disguises themselves in fantastical costumes, earlier than singing in entrance of an in-studio viewers and panel of judges. The judges critique their performances and try and guess the identities, that are solely revealed when the star is voted out and is unmasked.

The present first launched in South Korea, with the likes of Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds showing throughout season one, and leisure moguls within the US are already trying to launch their very own model of the format.

The Masked Singer continues subsequent Saturday 11th January at 7pm on ITV