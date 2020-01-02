The Masked Singer review: Equal parts Stars in Their Eyes, Black Mirror and a hen do – but entirely brilliant

As we glance again on leisure all through the 2010s, it’s protected to say we’ve had no scarcity of movie star singing contests. From the great (All Star Musicals), the dangerous (Your Face Sounds Acquainted) and the downright disastrous (The X Issue: Celeb), it appeared as if we nicely and actually exhausted each the style and viewers’ persistence with fixed revamps of a frankly drained style.

You’d suppose, then, that for 2020 ITV would embrace the ‘new year, new me and new TV’ perspective to scheduling, and go away movie star singing contests as a hopefully-to-be-forgotten relic of the 2010s.

As a substitute, we’re beginning the brand new decade with The Masked Singer – one more brand-new movie star singing contest threatening the Saturday night time schedules. In a complete new twist to the style that could possibly be straight out of Black Mirror, our 12 celebrities are disguised behind each vivid and weird costumes (meet ‘Duck’, everybody) and need to battle it out towards each other in a sing-off, with the viewers invited to not simply assess the standard of efficiency but in addition deduce who’s the movie star behind every masks.

On paper, it’s an idea that shouldn’t actually work. Absolutely the enchantment of movie star singing contests was to see the celebrities singing? The Masked Singer removes that every one collectively by making the movie star nameless and dressing them up as a knock-off Sully from Monsters Inc.

I ought to hate it. I wished to hate it. However right here’s the ting – The Masked Singer is wall-to-wall bonkers… nevertheless it’s sensible.

A present that insists you embrace the chaos from the very outset, host Joel Dommett wastes no time in telling the viewers and the panel of judges that our very first battle is ‘Queen Bee’ versus ‘Duck’ – with mentioned Duck sporting a excessive ponytail and conical bra a la 1990s Madonna.

The vocal skills of our closely disguised celebs could be nothing to jot down residence about – however you’re probably not meant to observe The Masked Singer for the singing. The true stars of the present are the costume designers, with the disguises providing a degree of transformation Stars in Their Eyes might have solely dreamed of. Matthew Kelly, eat your coronary heart out.

A number of the celebs have been impeded by the big, ornate and extremely ornamental costumes – the truth that ‘Octopus’ might even handle to slither out onto the stage, not to mention sing, was applaudable by itself. It was nearly a bonus to have a extra cumbersome disguise, because it made the celebrities all of the extra endearing to viewers. I by no means thought I’d be cheering on a Duck in a bra, however as Duck bashfully waddled over flapping its wings, it dawned on me that I’d in all probability die for it.

However what makes The Masked Singer a lot enjoyable is its guessing-game facet. There’s been no expense spared retaining our movie star’s identities underneath wraps, and execs are decided to make it as onerous as attainable for our panel to guess who could also be who with complicated and indecipherable clues. It’s one thing that Ken Jeong performs on, jokingly believing certainly one of our celebrities is Angela Lansbury, whereas Davina McCall’s fairly severe suggestion that one movie star is Nigel Havers is met with roars of laughter.

However every guess, regardless of how ridiculous, is all in good enjoyable, with our celebrities sending themselves up as they then pose for a video game-esque display screen as Dommett runs by means of the options. It nearly outright begs you to fairly actually play alongside at residence,. You’ll end up chanting ‘OFF, OFF, OFF’ alongside the viewers on the finish of the programme as one movie star is unmasked – a bit such as you’re a visitor on the weirdest hen do on the planet.

Granted, The Masked Singer received’t be for everybody – it might be a bit too brash and vivid for extra po-faced viewers.

However because the Christmas particles clears and we’re left with the grim and gray January, The Masked Singer is strictly the tonic wanted to brighten up our Saturday nights.

The Masked Singer debuts Saturday fourth January on ITV.