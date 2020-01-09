The Masked Singer spin-offs: Should an athletic competition be developed next?

With Fox growing a dancing spin-off to The Masked Singer, may an athletic competitors be developed subsequent?

Earlier this week, Fox introduced that they’d be growing a by-product to The Masked Singer, tiled The Masked Dancer. The dancing-based competitors is predicated on a phase from The Ellen SHow, although the idea is anticipated to be similar to that of The Masked Singer.

What’s so intriguing about Fox greenlighting a dancing spin-off is now the floodgates have been opened for all types of concepts to be developed. Not each idea that features a masked theme is assured to achieve success, however one we’ve been pondering over may work.

After wanting on the totally different concepts involving masked contestants, probably the most doable one needs to be an athletic competitors. Skilled athletes are often expert in enjoying a wide range of sports activities even when they focus on a selected one, making them best contestants. Simply have a look at all of the soccer gamers who dabbled in skilled wrestling and MMA preventing; among the most notable names embrace Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Brendan Schaub.

Followers must also take note of Victor Oladipo, who performed half in season 2 of The Masked Singer. He’s related as a result of, initially, nobody anticipated an NBA participant to be below the Thingamajig’s masks. Every kind of guesses have been made, however hardly anybody guessed Oladipo could be the thriller performer.

The largest takeaway from athletes being so multifaceted is that they might excel at a masked competitors. Some digging must be carried out for certified people, however Fox already has an enormous record of athletes they might name on to take part.

It’s no secret that Fox Sports activities dominates in protection of the NFL, NBA, MLB, and each different sports activities group in the USA. The community can also be the brand new house to WWE’s Friday Evening Smackdown, so there’s a good greater roster of proficient women and men who could be known as on to take part in a present presumably titled “The Masked Athlete”.

So far as what sort of contests may very well be held, a three-point or halfcourt shot in basketball seems like the most effective guess. Others may go on to incorporate a house run contest in baseball, a tug-of-war for rivals with greater builds, and a spiral throwing contest in soccer.

Whereas these are first rate strategies for attainable video games, the producers at Fox may in all probability give you extra tantalizing concepts. After all, we nonetheless have to attend and see if the community intends on growing extra spin-offs to The Masked Singer.

Do you need to see The Masked Athlete developed? Tell us within the feedback.